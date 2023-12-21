"The team does not have the spirit that it had last season" - Xavi calls out Barcelona squad despite 3-2 win over Almeria

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez was far from happy with the performance of his side in the 3-2 home win over Almeria in La Liga on Wednesday (December 20).

In their last competitive game of 2023, Xavi's side went ahead through Raphinha in the 33rd minute, but Leo Baptistao drew the visitors level four minutes before the break.

Sergi Roberto put Barca ahead once again at the hour mark, only for Edgar Gonzalez to draw parity 11 minutes later. Roberto, though, struck his second of the night seven minutes from time, and Barca held on to take all three points.

However, Barca boss Xavi was far from happy with his side's performance at both ends. With 30 shots on target, they scored just thrice, and the two goals they conceded came from defensive mistakes.

“We suffered much more than I expected,” Xavi said (as per Barca Blaugranes). We had 30 shots and gifted them two goals. The first half is unacceptable. As a coach you can’t accept that — I told (the players) that at half-time.

“It’s as simple as that. The second half is better, but we missed a lot (of chances) and made a lot of mistakes. It’s been like this for over a month. The team lacked spirit. The team doesn’t have the same spirit it had last season. There’s no aggression or focus. We need more rhythm and intensity.

The boss concluded:

“Like I said, unacceptable. You cannot lack spirit. You can play well, badly, win or lose, it doesn’t matter, but you have to give everything out of respect for the club and the badge."

The win brought the La Liga holders to within six points of surprise leaders Girona, who have a game in hand at Real Betis on Thursday (December 21).

How Barcelona have fared this season

Barcelona players

Barcelona have had a decent, if not spectacular, start to the season. They have won 11 of their 18 league games, with both defeats coming to the teams above them in the standings: Girona and Real Madrid.

In the UEFA Champions League, though, Xavi's side have blown hot and cold, losing twice. They finished atop their group on a better head-to-head record over Porto after slumping to a shock 3-2 defeat on matchday six at previously winless Royal Antwerp.

Following the Christmas break, Barca return to competitive action at Las Palmas in the league on January 4. They take on Club America in a friendly on Thursday (December 21).