"The team was surprised" - Bayern Munich star confirms team did not expect Marcel Sabitzer to join Manchester United

Manchester United signed Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on a loan deal on the winter transfer Deadline Day (January 31). The Bavarians' veteran forward Thomas Muller has stated that the team were surprised to see the midfielder leave.

The Red Devils signed Sabitzer late in the window after being forced to find a replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder is set to be out of action until April or early May due to an ankle injury.

Speaking about the Austrian's move to Old Trafford, Muller said (via Daily Mail):

"The team was surprised. It happened very quickly, I'm happy for Sabi that he's moving to Manchester United, getting a chance to play there. Manchester is a huge name. He'll be back in the summer, The chapter isn't over yet."

Sabitzer made 54 appearances for the Bayern Munich, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He could be expected to return to the club in the summer as there is no buy option in his deal with United.

Marcel Sabitzer on joining Manchester United from Bayern Munich

After joining Manchester United on loan from Bayern, Sabitzer vowed to give it his all for the United jersey.

Speaking to the club's website after his move, the Austria international said (via United's official website):

“I will give my all for the jersey, I’m very happy to be here, I will give my best and we will see what happens, but I am here to win trophies.”

Speaking about what the team can expect of him as a player, Sabitzer said:

“You can have a lot of expectations from me: good shots, duels. I’m excited to be on the pitch at Old Trafford.”

Sabitzer has already created history before even taking the pitch for the Red Devils as he is the first Austrian player to join their senior team. Speaking about the landmark, the former RB Leipzig captain said:

“That’s history, I talked with my agents before, I’m the first one. I feel proud and I will do my best to be a good Austrian player.”

Sabitzer has registered one goal and one assist in 24 games for Bayern this season.

