Real Madrid were handed a humbling by Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, and the last year's winners suffered a 4-0 loss at the Etihad.

Carlo Ancelotti's team failed to hit their best form during the match. They were outplayed for the majority of the game. It was a thoroughly disappointing performance from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde's wife has now reacted to the loss and has echoed the sentiment of most players.

She said (via AS):

"Is it a sh*t? Yes. Were we very excited? We dream it every year. It's fair? Also, You have to accept and continue."

She further added:

"The City thing was crazy. There is little to reproach the Madrid players. It's football, and as such, the team that was vastly superior won. I don't think there is a culprit, there are generational stages in all clubs, ups and downs. City invested a lot and it is reflected."

Mina Bonino further said about the match at the Etihad:

"Madrid did better with Chelsea or Liverpool because they always go out to play as equals. To press, to attack. This proposal annuls and displaces you. And I think that was what made the team too upset. It is playing with the famous third man waiting for the unmark to attack with a pass. They play, they play continuously in the middle of the field, and that is desperate and tiring. Logically, characteristic of Guardiola.”

She concluded:

“City is well managed. You can invest millions in the best soccer players and not go beyond the round of 16, but if there is a game plan and trained players, they can completely nullify the rival. Mentally and physically. His game wears out a lot.”

How did Federico Valverde perform for Real Madrid against Manchester City?

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Fede Valverde started in midfield alongside Toni Kroos and Luke Modric against Manchester City. The Uruguayan played the full 90 minutes at the Etihad. On a night when Real Madrid found it hard to keep possession of the ball, he completed 30 passes.

He won one ground duel and completed two long balls during the match. It was not one of the player's best performances of the season. However, he was not as bad as some of his teammates.

Real Madrid's hopes of winning two back-to-back Champions League titles and their 15th overall went down the drain as a result of the defeat. Los Blancos will finish the season with only the Copa del Rey to show for it.

