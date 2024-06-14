“The team won the game, not the individuals” - Julian Nagelsmann responds after being asked about Jamal Musiala at Euro 2024 opener

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann was quick to play down the hype surrounding midfielder Jamal Musiala after his impressive start to Euro 2024. The hosts were comfortable 5-1 winners over Scotland in their opener as they sent a message to their rivals in the tournament.

Having failed to make it out of the group stage in two of their last three major tournaments, a lot of eyes were on Germany, who are traditionally one of the big guns. They kicked off the Euro 2024 tournament in Munich against a Scotland side on a really good run of form.

Sporting his country's number 10 shirt, Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala put on a mercurial display that earned him a standing ovation at the Allianz Arena. The 21-year-old scored once and provided many key moments for Die Mannschaft against a hapless Scotland side, earning praise for his display.

After the game, Julian Nagelsmann answered some questions about his team's performance. He was asked about Musiala, who previously played under him at Bayern Munich. The manager was firm in clarifying that he does not single out individual players for praise but sees it as the team performing optimally.

"I don't want to single out players," Nagelsmann said.

"It's super interesting to see how our players came to be internationals. They have different paths but the one thing that unites everyone is we are part of this group... the team won the game, not individuals," he added.

Musiala became the second-youngest goalscorer for Germany in the history of the competition as he made his tournament debut. The Bayern Munich man was unplayable for Steve Clarke's Scotland side, who could not cope with the performance of the midfielder.

Germany have started Euro 2024 the best way possible, securing the biggest win by a host nation in the first match of the tournament. They will face Hungary next as they look to continue their fine start on Wednesday.

Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz on target as Germany begin Euro 2024 campaign with crushing win

Germany strolled to a win over 10-man Scotland in their Euro 2024 opener, with Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz both getting on the scoresheet. The pair of 21-year-olds were talked about before the tournament, and they justified their selection with goals in Munich.

Wirtz scored the opener inside 10 minutes before Musiala fired a fine effort into the roof of the net to double his side's advantage. Ryan Porteous saw red for Scotland, giving away a penalty, which was tucked in by Kai Havertz on the stroke of half-time.

Niclas Fullkrug scored with his first touch of the game after coming off the bench for Die Mannschaft. Antonio Rudiger diverted the ball into his own net to help Scotland get on the board before Emre Can scored with virtually the last kick of the game.

Musiala was voted as the Man of the Match after his impressive display in the game.