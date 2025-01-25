In 2021, former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello criticized Cristiano Ronaldo for not helping his teammates at Juventus. The Portuguese superstar was a hit at the Turin-based club, bagging 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 games.

Capello, who managed Los Blancos across two stints (1996-97 and 2006-07) and the Old Lady of Turin (2004-2006), was not impressed with Ronaldo's pressing. He told Forza Italian Football:

“Take Cristiano Ronaldo for example, He’s brilliant but he doesn’t want to track back and help his team. The other teams all do it they all work for one another.”

The Real Madrid legend left Juventus that summer to rejoin Manchester United for a reported €17 million fee. He left the Red Devils in December 2022 after his contract was mutually terminated following an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan. The 39-year-old now plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

"It happens with me in music and with Cristiano Ronaldo in football" - When Eminem weighed in on the GOAT debate.

In 2023, rap superstar Eminem weighed in on the GOAT debate, picking Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player in football. The Portuguese star is the most prolific player in the most popular sport on the planet, with 919 strikes and counting.

Ronaldo has bagged over 100 goals for every team he has represented more than 100 times and is the highest goal scorer in international men's football, with 135 goals in 216 games for his country. His accomplishments convinced the rapper of his legendary status, and in comments made via Sports Brief, he said:

"Always the best in the world becomes the most hated person in the world. It happens with me in music and with Cristiano Ronaldo in football."

Ronaldo has been crowned the best player on the planet five times in his career and continues to be one of the most prolific players even at 39. This season, he has bagged 19 goals and three assists in 22 games across competitions for Al-Nassr.

The legendary forward is in the twilight of his iconic career. Although his contract with Al-Nassr expires in June, reports suggest that he is set to extend his stay in Saudi Arabia.

