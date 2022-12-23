"The only thing he can do" - Frank Leboeuf says 'absolutely crap' PSG star is only fit for being Neymar and Lionel Messi's sheriff

France great Frank Leboeuf has labeled Argentina international Leandro Paredes as Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.'s 'sheriff'. The former Chelsea defender slammed the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder (on loan at Juventus) for his poor performances last season.

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in emphatic fashion after a thrilling encounter against France, which they won 4-2 on penalties. Lionel Messi finally achieved his boyhood dream of lifting the prestigious trophy in what he confirmed to be his last FIFA World Cup.

Following the final, the Argentine players were jubilant with their celebrations, while some possibly took it too far. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was seen making vile gestures after receiving the Golden Glove award.

The Argentine players were filmed in the dressing room singing sarcastically about France superstar Kylian Mbappe, who scored three goals in normal time plus a penalty in the shootout.

While delighted about Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup win, Leboeuf was heavily critical of Lionel Scaloni's men for their unseemly actions. The Frenchman also hit out at Paredes for his poor performances at PSG. He said (via Safe Betting Sites):

“And what the players did afterwards in the dressing room [singing about Mbappe]? Come on, the guy scored four goals against you. What are you teasing him for? So I’m happy for Lionel Messi. He was the only player who showed humility and showed respect towards the opponents.

"So what Otomendi and Paredes did… I’m not surprised about Paredes. I saw him playing for PSG, being absolutely crap and only being the sheriff of Neymar or Messi. But that’s the only thing he can do on the field."

Paredes joined Juventus on loan in the summer and will return to PSG next year. Neymar and Lionel Messi will be back in action with the Parisians on 29 December against Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg.

PSG worried about fulfilling Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup trophy request

Messi has asked the hierarchy at PSG if he can showcase his 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in front of fans at the Parc des Princes, according to GOAL. Argentina's talisman finally lifted the highly coveted trophy after his side beat France in the World Cup final.

However, the club is reluctant to fulfill Messi's request for obvious implications, given that France lost out on the chance to win back-to-back World Cups because of the Argentine ace.

Messi parading the trophy at the Parc des Princes might not go down well with PSG teammate Mbappe as well, which the club are understandably worried about. It remains to be seen whether the Argentine captain will be allowed to lift the trophy in Paris.

