"The only thing that he can say" – David Ornstein provides update on Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has asserted that Liverpool are likely to offer Mohamed Salah a new contract before the end of the Egyptian's current deal next June.

After helping the Reds register a 3-0 Premier League win against Manchester United on Sunday (September 1), Salah was asked to shed light on his contract situation. He responded (h/t BBC):

"I was coming to the game, I was saying, 'Look, it could be the last time'. Nobody in the club has talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, 'Okay, I play my last season and see at the end of the season'. I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year."

Following the Liverpool superstar's recent comments, Ornstein has provided insight into the Egyptian's current situation. He recently told The Athletic FC Podcast (h/t TBR):

"I think it's quite a straightforward case of Liverpool not yet approaching Salah and his representatives about a potential extension. The only thing that he can say is that this is his last season at the club because it is as things stand. That could change. It wouldn't surprise me if they try and structure something because he's such a fantastic player, still seemingly in the prime of his career."

Sharing further thoughts on the contract issue, Ornstein continued:

"Clearly Mo Salah mentioning it in public could be construed as applying pressure to Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk has spoken about it recently too on his own situation. It's something that's on the in tray of Richard Hughes, the sporting director."

Salah, who will turn 33 next July, has opened the 2024-25 season on an excellent note. The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has registered three goals and as many assists in three games so far.

Apart from Salah, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final year of their respective deals.

Liverpool target set to be handed new deal

According to inews.co.uk, Newcastle United are interested in offering Anthony Gordon a new contract to ward off interest from Liverpool. They are hoping to tie the English winger down on improved terms, also protecting his market value in the process.

Gordon, 23, reportedly attracted attention from the Reds earlier this summer. He was believed to be subject to a £75 million bid from Arne Slot's side, but ended up staying at the Eddie Howe-coached outfit.

Since leaving Everton in a potential £45 million move in January 2023, Gordon has produced 14 goals and 11 assists in 68 games for his club.

