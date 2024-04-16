"The same thing happened against Bayern" - Ian Wright accuses Arsenal star of 'switching off' in defeat to Aston Villa

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was unimpressed with Gabriel Martinelli's defensive concentration in the Gunners' 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday, April 14.

Arsenal have now conceded four goals in their last two league games, which is a drop in standard compared to their resolute defending during the rest of the season. The Gunners have the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding 26 goals in 32 games.

Wright blamed Martinelli for Aston Villa's opener on the night, which came in the 84th minute (via Football.London).

"Look at Martinelli, this is what we've been saying because Arsenal have been so good defensively this season," he told Premier League Productions. "Everyone has been switched on but in this instance he switches off."

Leon Bailey scored the goal after being left unmarked at the far post, with Wright accusing Arsenal of giving the visitors chances to score.

"Bailey is his man, that's his man in this situation. He has to get closer to him, it's as simple as that. Arsenal gave Villa too many opportunities late on and they took them."

Highlighting how the small margins of errors cost them their last two games (2-2 draw against Bayern and then the defeat to Villa), Wright concluded:

"Martinelli switches off at the back post. He realised too late. That's the difference. The margins are so small and the same thing happened against Bayern, a couple of lapses in concentration and they were punished."

Arsenal's next game is against Bayern Munich when they visit the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 17 for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pained by loss to Aston Villa

Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Villa saw them lose the top spot in the Premier League. Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Arteta said (via Euro Sport):

"We're obviously very disappointed with the result, especially with the way we have been performing. The first half was one of the best halves we have played this season against a top team."

He added:

“In the second half, the game changes, we struggle to gain momentum, we struggle to get the ball into certain areas and we were very sloppy with the ball, and the game was there with not much happening."

Arteta concluded:

“A few corners for them and then we concede a very poor goal and then, on top of that, we were chasing it and then we concede another one and it was a painful loss.”

Arsenal are currently in second place with 71 points after 32 games, tied with Liverpool for points. Manchester City lead the table with 73 points after 32 games.

