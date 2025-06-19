"The only thing l've ever tried to do was give everything" - Mikel Arteta's assistant Carlos Cuesta makes feelings clear about Arsenal after exit

Former Arsenal assistant manager Carlos Cuesta has stated that he tried to give his best during his stint at the Emirates Stadium. The Spanish tactician, who is now reportedly set to become Parma's head coach, also claimed that the best of the Gunners is yet to be seen.

Ad

In a heartfelt farewell message on Instagram, Cuesta said (via The Standard):

"The only thing I’ve ever tried to do was give everything I had inside of me every single day. I was inspired by the culture that was created, by the hunger of every person of the organisation and by the unity that we had in any situation that we had to face."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"It has been a privilege to have had the chance to work with the players, staff, directors and all the employees of the club and at the same time, to receive an extra push from our amazing fans in every match. Because of the quality of its people, I’m convinced that the best moments for this football club are still yet to come. Enjoy the journey, because it is a very exciting one. Thank you."

Ad

Cuesta joined Arsenal from Juventus in August 2020, almost a year after Mikel Arteta was appointed the manager. The Spanish tactician also played a key role in the development of several figures at the Emirates and was known to be one of Arteta's closest associates.

Despite failing to help Arsenal win the Premier League title in three consecutive seasons, where they finished in second place, Cuesta is optimistic that the Gunners will thrive in the future.

Ad

Aged 29, Cuesta is set to become the second youngest head coach in the history of the Serie A if he joins Parma.

"It's a tough start" - Tony Bellew on Arsenal's opening fixtures next season

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk Press Conference - Source: Getty

English heavyweight boxer Tony Bellew has predicted that the Gunners are up for a rocky ride in their opening Premier League fixtures next term. The Gunners will face Manchester United, Leeds United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Newcastle United in their opening six games.

Ad

Bellew told talkSPORT:

"I've seen Arsenal's start and whoever's given them that start is obviously a keen watcher of Arsenal Fan TV because every time I see that show there's a breakdown - it's a tough start, it really is!"

Given the toughness of their opening Premier League fixtures next term, Arteta's men will have to register a good start if they want to increase their chances of winning the league title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More