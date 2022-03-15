"The only thing that could let them down is that" - Gary Neville points out main reason why Liverpool could pip Manchester City to Premier League title

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed why he feels Liverpool could usurp Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season. The chase for the Premier League title is on, after City dropped points against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Cityzens were held to a goalless draw by Palace. That has given the ascendancy to Jurgen Klopp's side who will win the league if they win their ten remaining games. A tantalising clash between the two title rivals is set for April 10 at the Etihad, and could decide who lifts the trophy in May.

Neville has pointed out the Reds' hugely impressive frontline as the reason he feels the Merseyside outfit could complete one of the best comeback victories in Premier League history. He said on Sky Sports (via Manchester World) following City's game on Monday:

“You’re talking about fine margins when you talk about these great sides who are going for the Premier League title.”

He continued:

“You’re not talking about massive differences between them. There’s nothing wrong with Pep Guardiola’s team; they played a brilliant game tonight. The one thing I would say though, if Liverpool play that game (against City), they win that game because they’ve got better strikers, better strikers in terms of scoring goals."

Liverpool are the Premier League top goalscorers this season with 73 goals, five more than City. Neville continued in this regard:

“They’re more ruthless finishers, and there’s more of them; there’s five there I would all put my money on. But with City, they are like midfielders or wide players playing in those positions."

He said that City's lack of bonafide goalscorers could be their undoing, adding:

"You’ve got players in that (Manchester City) team who are absolutely outstanding; they’re fantastic players, but they’re not the most ruthless and clinical...The difference at the end of the season could just be that Liverpool do have more strikers who are more clinical and are more suited to scoring goals. We’ve known that all season with City; the only thing that could let them down is that."

Neville concluded:

"City are top of the league, but they haven’t scored four times (in the league) this season. Liverpool have only not scored in a game once."

The Premier League leaders have failed to score four times this season. That could come back to haunt them at the end of the campaign.

Manchester City's need for a striker to counter Liverpool's firepower up front

When Jurgen Klopp brought in Luis Diaz from FC Porto for £40 million in January, many felt it was a tad unnecessary, given the scintillating firepower already at his disposal. However, Diaz has been a sensation since arrival and has only bolstered Liverpool's already dominant attack.

Meanwhile, Manchester City lack a true goalscorer. The current league leaders tried signing Harry Kane last summer, but that didn't materialise despite the England captain's determination to move clubs.

This season is evidence that Guardiola needs a proven goalscorer. His team have continuously squandered opportunities that an out-and-out striker would have dispatched.

The club are being heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's hitman Erling Haaland. A huge summer awaits as City look to freshen up their attack.

