“The only thing for me” – Noel Whelan explains why Gabriel Jesus could snub Arsenal switch

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has explained why Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus could snub a move to Arsenal as speculation continues to grow over his future.

GOAL (via Football London) reports that Jesus' representatives have flown to London to try and complete a £50 million (€61 million) move for the Brazilian.

The Brazilian striker has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City over the years and managed 13 goals in 41 appearances last season.

Arsenal aren't the only side reportedly interested in the City forward as their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the player. The Mirror reports that Spurs are trying to wreck the Gunners' negotiations for the Brazilian international.

Whelan believes that Jesus may end up choosing to join Tottenham instead of Arsenal, citing the Lilywhites' Champions League qualification. He told Football Insider:

“The only more attractive thing about right now is Champions League football and that’s what Jesus has had ever since he’s arrived at Man City. Big players want to play on big stages and it doesn’t get any bigger than the Champions League."

Whelan believes the north London rivals are at a similar place with regard to their current sporting projects:

“If Tottenham are serious about landing Jesus then, for me, with what Arsenal are building and what Tottenham are building, there’s not too much between the two in terms of stadiums and facilities. Obviously, Tottenham’s [stadium] is brand new but you’re not going to turn your nose up at playing at the Emirates."

He stated that a move to Spurs would be more enticing given their participation in the Champions League this season and concluded:

“The only thing for me is that competition. When you’ve been playing in it for five years, it’s difficult to leave it. I think Jesus would want to be part of that. That means Tottenham is a more attractive offer.”

Dean James @DeanJamesAFC || Arsenal and Spurs are “vying” for the signature of Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal are close to the €50m (£43m) + bonuses that City want, but Spurs have opened dialogue with the player [Via - || Arsenal and Spurs are “vying” for the signature of Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal are close to the €50m (£43m) + bonuses that City want, but Spurs have opened dialogue with the player [Via - @MirrorDarren ]. 🚨 || Arsenal and Spurs are “vying” for the signature of Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal are close to the €50m (£43m) + bonuses that City want, but Spurs have opened dialogue with the player [Via - @MirrorDarren].

Gabriel Jesus may desire a move to Arsenal for more game time

Arsenal came within three games of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2016 in the 2021-22 campaign. However, Mikel Arteta's side fell at the last hurdle, losing 3-0 in the north London derby and 2-0 to Newcastle United to hand fourth spot to Tottenham.

Gabriel Jesus has an abundance of experience playing in the Champions League. He could be interested in serving as the catalyst for the side to make their return to the competition.

At Tottenham, the Brazilian will likely have a harder time nailing down a starting berth given the front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung Min and Dujen Kulusevski.

Hotspur Edition @HotspurEdition It’s sort of funny that Jesus would be Arsenal’s marquee signing and will be seen as the player trying to take them to the next level where as he’d be a backup for us. Crazy how much it’s changed since the last two decades. It’s sort of funny that Jesus would be Arsenal’s marquee signing and will be seen as the player trying to take them to the next level where as he’d be a backup for us. Crazy how much it’s changed since the last two decades.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have lacked firepower throughout last season, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah only managing a collective 16 goals between them.

The Frenchman is expected to leave the Gunners following the expiration of his contract at the end of the month, leaving a spot open in Arteta's attack.

