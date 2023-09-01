"The time has come for me to bid Chelsea FC farewell" - Callum Hudson-Odoi sends heartwarming parting message as he leaves Blues

Callum Hudson-Odoi has sent a farewell message to Chelsea fans as he prepares for a move to Nottingham Forest. The England international took to social media to pay tribute to the Blues' supporters, writing:

"To the Blue Army: The time has come for me to bid Chelsea FC farewell. For the longest time, Chelsea has been my home. I spent the best part of my childhood, teenage years and early manhood wearing a Chelsea shirt. My best memories will always be playing in front of you all at The Bridge."

He added:

"I will embark on this new pathway, but before I do, I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone that has been a part of my journey and to everyone that has supported me so far. Until we meet again… CHO 💙"

Hudson-Odoi has joined a list of players who have left Stamford Bridge this summer amidst a massive squad overhaul. Nottingham Forest have secured the English forward's services for under £5 million.

Hudson-Odoi struggled to find game time in recent years at the west London outfit, spending the 2022-23 campaign out on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. He registered just one goal and one assists in 21 games across competitions for the German side.

The Blues, meanwhile, have spent nearly £450 million this transfer window, signing the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, Axel Disasi, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, and Moises Caicedo. They signed Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for a British record transfer fee of £115 million.

Chelsea have witnessed multiple outgoings as well, including Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reveals 'it was not his idea' to sign Manchester City forward

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he did not make the call on signing Manchester City forward Cole Palmer.

The Blues secured the England youth international's services for £40 million (plus £2.5 million in add-ons) in the final days of the summer transfer window. Palmer's arrival takes the club's transfer spend since Todd Boehly's takeover last summer up to £1 billion.

While many may have perceived it to be Pochettino's signing, the Argentine boss revealed that it was a decision made by the club's sporting director. He said (via The Mirror):

"I think the sporting director and the owner of course, but the sporting director it was his idea to add him to the squad. I think he’s fit for the project. Talented player, of course."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager added:

"Also he decided to come because he expects to play maybe more and be important here but I think that is not the most important. He decided to come because Chelsea is a project for him and improve his game and going to be more involved in every single game."

Palmer, 21, made 41 senior appearances for Manchester City, registering six goals and two assists.