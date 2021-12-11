"The time has come" - Gary Neville urges Manchester United to sell wantaway star in January transfer window

Former England international Gary Neville believes Anthony Martial's time at Old Trafford could soon be coming to an end.

Neville stated that if Manchester United can get good transfer value for Martial, they could offload the striker pretty soon. However, the Red Devils have always been wary of the price he could leave for since he is a top talent.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Football 365), Gary Neville said:

"I think if they can get good money for him, I probably would have said if they could have got good money for him in the summer, players that they’ve got then yes I would. I think that now the time has come.

"I think Manchester United have always been wary of getting burnt. Of him leaving for £25m and then going on to become a £100m player because he is a special talent."

Gary Neville believes Anthony Martial might not get regular first-team football as Manchester United possess immense depth in attack. The 46-year-old old player-turned-pundit added:

"I just don’t think he'll ever work at Old Trafford to the extent they've got Rashford, Greenwood, Ronaldo, Cavani, other players as well. I just think now is the time for him to leave and go and play regular football so I think it’s the right time."

Anthony Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley recently came out and revealed that the 26-year-old is keen on a move away from Manchester United to secure first-team football.

Lamboley was quoted as saying:

"Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

Anthony Martial has had a frustrating time at Manchester United

Anthony Martial has been one of the most frustrating players at Manchester United. The Frenchman has failed to deliver after the promising start he made to his career at Old Trafford.

Martial joined Manchester United from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for a fee of around £54 million in the summer of 2015. He netted a debut goal against Liverpool in a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Despite showing glimpses of his talent, Martial has failed to cement his place as the first-choice striker at Manchester United. He has netted 79 goals in 268 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

This season has also seen Martial struggle to find consistent form. The former AS Monaco forward has scored just once so far.

Martial has struggled to find game-time since the summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho and the emergence of Mason Greenwood.

