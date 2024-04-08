"The time has come for the great players and I am prepared for it" - Kylian Mbappe makes bold claim ahead of PSG-Barcelona UCL clash

Kylian Mbappe is not short of confidence ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) clash with Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals this week.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mbappe proclaimed that the stage was set for great players and that he was ready to shine. The PSG star said:

"The tie against Barça? The time has come for the great players and I am prepared for it. As usual, I'm not going to hide."

Mbappe added that the PSG players would give everything to achieve European glory:

"Every year, this period is a turning point in the season. At the end of April, we will have an indication of the type of season we are going to have. I'm sure we will give everything, then the result… it's in God's hands!"

PSG host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (April 10) for the first leg and then travel to Spain for the second leg next week (April 16).

Xavi and Bojan have contrasting views on Barcelona vs PSG clash

Xavi and Bojan share contrasting views regarding the Barcelona vs PSG clash in the Champions League. In a recent interview with Cadena SER, Bojan opined that the Ligue1 side are playing in a 'weak league' and could struggle against the Catalan side.

"PSG play in a very weak league and when they reach the Champions League they suffer. On Sunday night, I was surprised to see, after a player was sent off, Olympique de Marseille playing so high and giving Parisians, whose lethal weapon is the counter-attack with Mbappé, Dembélé, [and] Kolo Muani, a significant advantage. In the Champions League, that won't happen."

Xavi, on the other hand, has named the French champions as favorties heading into the tie:

"Perhaps the favorite role would lean more towards PSG. Beyond the history of both teams, considering we have more Champions League titles than them, the economic situation is not the same when you look at what they have spent this season compared to us."

He added:

"It's a very tough opponent, one of the most difficult ones we could have faced. I know Luis Enrique; he's a brilliant coach, and his teams are very well prepared. They are one of the worst opponents we could have drawn, but we have enthusiasm and hope to have a great quarter-final. It's two games, and the home leg is a positive point for us."

Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG when the two sides last met in 2021. The Ligue 1 side won 5-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 4-1 at Camp Nou.

