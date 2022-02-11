“The time has come to move him on and say goodbye” – Kevin Campbell claims Arsenal defender is ‘not the answer’

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested it is time for the Premier League side to part ways with right-back Cedric Soares.

Having joined the club on loan from Southampton back in 2020, many believed Cedric was a short-term signing to help the Gunners with their defensive reinforcements.

However, the London outfit decided to sign the player on a permanent deal once his contract at Southampton expired. The Portuguese defender, though, has been on the fringes of manager Mikel Arteta's side since his permanent move in 2020. Soares has only amassed 15 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

Campbell believes Arsenal should accept that Cedric's time at the Emirates is up. He told Football Insider:

“Cedric was brought in to try and sort out that right-back position but it didn’t quite happen for him. He’s had good games and bad games. Arsenal took a chance on him because he cost nothing. He has done OK but he is not the answer."

The answer to Arsenal's right-back issue this season has been Takehiro Tomiyasu, 22, who joined the club last summer from Italian side Bologna for £19.8 million. Campbell touched on Tomiyasu's arrival and stated:

“Tomiyasu has come in and you can see the difference immediately. Tomiyasu is big, strong, aggressive and athletic."

Sources close to Soares have revealed that the player is open to exiting the club in the summer. The Portuguese full-back, though, has seen more game time for the Gunners as Tomiyasu is dealing with a recurring calf issue.

Arsenal to replace Cedric?

Spence has been a standout performer in the FA Cup this season.

Cedric's impending departure leaves the London club in need of a replacement. Djed Spence of Nottingham Forest has been linked with a move to the Emirates with Arteta said to be impressed by the youngster's performances in the FA Cup this season.

Spence came up against Arteta's side in the tournament and was a stand-out performer as the Championship outfit eliminated the Gunners from the competition.

Spence, 21, is currently on loan at Forest from fellow Championship club Middlesbrough. The player's contract with his parent side runs until 2024. However, interest from the Gunners and arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur may see him depart Middlesbrough in the summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar