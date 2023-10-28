“The timing was crazy” – Marcus Rashford chooses his favorite Manchester United goal of all-time 

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has picked Wayne Rooney's overhead kick against Manchester City in 2011 as his favorite United goal of all time.

The Red Devils hosted their city rivals at Old Trafford in the Premier League in the 2010-11 season. With the score level at 1-1, Rooney produced a moment of magic in the 78th minute.

A cross from Nani from the right wing had a little deflection and was behind the former England striker. He then decided to go for the bicycle kick and hit it in the top corner of the Manchester City goal past Joe Hart. Manchester United won the game 2-1.

In a recent interview, Rashford picked the iconic goal as his favorite United goal of all time, saying (via Centre Devils):

"Wayne Rooney's goal against City. My all-time favorite. I was at the stadium that day. The winning goal at Old Trafford. The timing was crazy. The goalkeeper didn't move. Unbelievable."

Rooney scored 253 goals and provided 145 assists in 559 games for Manchester, having joined them from Everton in 2004. He won five Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors, before returning to the Toffees in 2017.

The now-retired striker manages Birmingham City in the Championship.

Marcus Rashford highlights importance of fans ahead of Manchester United vs Manchester City

The Red Devils will host city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in the season's first Manchester derby in the Premier League on Sunday, October 29. Ahead of the game, Rashford highlighted how fans at home can help them in such big fixtures.

He told Manchester United's media team:

"There’s always something special in the air in these games and the fans are there for us every time. It’s a huge part of us winning this game, as we’ve seen in so many games, home and away. The fans played a huge part."

He added:

"There are moments in the game when your backs are against the wall and that’s when the crowd can make all the difference and really push you on. Whether every fan knows that, I’m not sure, but for the players that’s definitely how it works."

Manchester United have had a poor start to the season and are eighth in the league with five wins in nine games. Even their wins have been far from convincing as they have been dominated in most games.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are second with seven wins and two defeats, six points above the Red Devils.