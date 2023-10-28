"The timing was just madness" - Marcus Rashford agrees with UK rapper Aitch about their favorite Manchester United goal of all-time

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford and UK rapper Aitch have agreed that Wayne Rooney's iconic bicycle kick against Manchester City is their favorite goal of all time.

The duo sat down for an interview with Sky Sports and were given the difficult task of naming their favorite Red Devils goal in history. Aitch, a massive United fan, weighed up the options before replying:

"Might have to be Wazza's (Wayne Rooney) overhead kick."

Rashford quickly agreed:

"That's my favorite goal of all-time."

The Manchester United attacker explained how he was at Old Trafford when Rooney netted the famous overhead kick in the 2011-12 campaign. He alluded to the reaction from the crowd:

"I was in the stadium that day and the crowd, cos they were battering us, they were on top of us. But then it's just the winner at Old Trafford, the timing was just madness."

Rooney's bicycle kick came in the 78th minute in Manchester United's 2-1 win against rivals City. Nani sent a perfectly weighted cross into the box and the Red Devils icon produced one of the Premier League's most memorable moments. Sir Alex Ferguson's Reds went on to win the Premier League that season.

However, City would get revenge a year later through Sergio Aguero's incredible last-gasp winner against QPR to win the title on goal difference, beating United to the title.

Marcus Rashford is gearing up for the Manchester derby which takes place this Sunday (October 29). Erik ten Hag's men host their cross-city rivals at Old Trafford.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker is wary about the threat Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford poses

Kyle Walker will battle Marcus Rashford this Sunday.

Kyle Walker has talked up the threat Marcus Rashford poses ahead of the Manchester derby. The 25-year-old has been out of sorts at the start of this season, managing just one goal and three assists in 12 games across competitions.

However, Rashford was Manchester United's top scorer last season, bagging 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. Walker insisted that his England teammate has displayed how dangerous he can be throughout the years (via CityXtra):

"Marcus has shown over the years he’s the sort of player who can create problems for any side if they don’t match him. He’s been important for both United and England since he was a teenager because of the threat he offers to any team he’s in. He’s got a lot of different qualities and we know he can be dangerous at the weekend."

Marcus Rashford has had joy in the Manchester derby, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 18 games. It will be up to the likes of Walker to keep the English superstar quiet at Old Trafford.