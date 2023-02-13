"The title race is over" - Twitter explodes as Pedri's stunning goal sends Barcelona 11-point clear at the top of La Liga standings

Fans on Twitter erupted as Barcelona managed to secure a 1-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday, February 12, to extend their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. Xavi's side currently have 56 points from 21 games and hold a massive 11-point edge over Los Blancos, having played one game more.

Pedri scored the only goal of the game for the Catalan club in the 18th minute of the match. It was a majestic effort from the youngster.

After linking up emphatically with Robert Lewandowski, the midfielder slotted the ball past Pepe Reina, leaving the former Liverpool goalkeeper rooted to his spot. The midfielder has now scored three goals in his last five games.

While the Yellow Submarine put together their fair share of attacking plays, Unai Emery's team were unable to find an equalizer. Xavi's team continue their exceptional run of form and have now won all of their last five La Liga matches.

The win marked yet another step in Blaugrana's pursuit of being crowned the Spanish champions. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Barcelona's win against Villarreal:

B/R Football @brfootball Third goal in last five games for Pedri 🪄 Third goal in last five games for Pedri 🪄 https://t.co/SeZeu7ttuJ

MC @CrewsMat10 Pedri is undoubtedly the best youngster in world football. Pedri is undoubtedly the best youngster in world football. https://t.co/lezNsNqq7X

Culers Media @lewyball Raphinha's pass selection and then the linkup between Pedri and Lewy. Beautiful goal Raphinha's pass selection and then the linkup between Pedri and Lewy. Beautiful goal😍 https://t.co/MpwIUDhc1O

GOAL @goal Pedri is something special Pedri is something special 💫 https://t.co/HkPXOEllV0

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay Pedri should come out clean and tell us his REAL age, no way he's 20 with the way he's balling!



WHAT A GEM!!!! Pedri should come out clean and tell us his REAL age, no way he's 20 with the way he's balling!WHAT A GEM!!!! https://t.co/lS61a0aKTS

Lunihan @LunihanV1 Pedri looking for midfielders better than him: Pedri looking for midfielders better than him: https://t.co/a1OZKKneol

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay



Daddy Lewandowski and his two sons,Pedri and Gavi. Daddy Lewandowski and his two sons,Pedri and Gavi.🔵🔴⚡ https://t.co/edrotncsAN

Ghana Yesu @ghanayesu Barcelona should keep this Pedri guy well before Manchester United snatch him from them. Barcelona should keep this Pedri guy well before Manchester United snatch him from them. https://t.co/uN2uyVG1VO

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Sky Sports commentator: "Last season Xavi was saying that he was asking Pedri to shoot more, and now he's scoring more goals this season." Sky Sports commentator: "Last season Xavi was saying that he was asking Pedri to shoot more, and now he's scoring more goals this season." https://t.co/wvHWto0Z7r

Curial @CurialFCB Xavi ha devuelto la ilusión a los aficionados y lo de Pedri no tiene sentido Xavi ha devuelto la ilusión a los aficionados y lo de Pedri no tiene sentido https://t.co/75xe1BzgNs

𝚄𝙶𝙾𝙲𝙷𝚄𝙺𝚆𝚄⚡️ @UgoOsinobi



Welcome to the show! Haters were asking Pedri to start scoring goals. You got your wish!Welcome to the show! Haters were asking Pedri to start scoring goals. You got your wish! 😂😂Welcome to the show! https://t.co/a2HgPLhFA6

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Pedri has scored 6 goals in La Liga this season.



He scored 6 goals in his last two La Liga seasons combined. Pedri has scored 6 goals in La Liga this season.He scored 6 goals in his last two La Liga seasons combined. https://t.co/OP3PDbCxHy

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca 7 goals already this season for Pedri! 7 goals already this season for Pedri! 🌟✅ https://t.co/ro7pt9dd7W

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Frenkie de Jong in the first half against Villarreal:



- 5 interceptions

- 1 tackle

- 38 touches

- 1 key pass

- 4/5 long balls

- 2/4 ground duels won

- 2/2 aerial duels won

- Played a key role in Pedri's goal Frenkie de Jong in the first half against Villarreal:- 5 interceptions- 1 tackle- 38 touches- 1 key pass- 4/5 long balls- 2/4 ground duels won- 2/2 aerial duels won- Played a key role in Pedri's goal https://t.co/T0Nl7rgSqO

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide



This guy is a fucking MACHINE 🦾 Frenkie de Jong appreciation tweetThis guy is a fucking MACHINE 🦾 Frenkie de Jong appreciation tweet 👏This guy is a fucking MACHINE 🦾 https://t.co/lUMXVVNOnV

𝙈𝙓 𝟲 🕊️ @MagicalXavi This is the best version of Frenkie De Jong This is the best version of Frenkie De Jong https://t.co/n3mD8lyWCC

Culers Media @lewyball Fought for his place and kept rejecting united despite heavy criticism. Now proved why he wanted to stay. Forever grateful @DeJongFrenkie21 Fought for his place and kept rejecting united despite heavy criticism. Now proved why he wanted to stay. Forever grateful @DeJongFrenkie21 💙 https://t.co/kdTP8WucpH

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Frenkie de Jong is playing as the perfect midfielder he is. Frenkie de Jong is playing as the perfect midfielder he is.

Xavi equals Pep Guardiola's Barcelona win-streak record

FC Barcelona v Manchester City - Friendly Match

Barcelona marked their 11th straight victory across competitions with the win against Villarreal. The number is the same as the team managed to do under Pep Guardiola in his first season as the club's coach in the 2008-09 season. Xavi was an important player on that team.

Newly appointed Spain coach Luis De La Fuente recently provided a raving review of Xavi's performance as the Catalan club's manager. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Competition is always good. Hopefully, it would demand that level of competition. It seems very healthy to me, I celebrate it and Xavi is managing it very well. With so many parties, everyone can participate a lot.”

The Blaugrana will have to temporarily shift their focus to the European circuit as they take on Manchester United in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League next. The first leg of the match between the two teams will take place at Camp Nou on February 16.

