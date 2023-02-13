"The title race is over" - Twitter explodes as Pedri's stunning goal sends Barcelona 11-point clear at the top of La Liga standings

Fans on Twitter erupted as Barcelona managed to secure a 1-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday, February 12, to extend their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. Xavi's side currently have 56 points from 21 games and hold a massive 11-point edge over Los Blancos, having played one game more.
Pedri scored the only goal of the game for the Catalan club in the 18th minute of the match. It was a majestic effort from the youngster.
After linking up emphatically with Robert Lewandowski, the midfielder slotted the ball past Pepe Reina, leaving the former Liverpool goalkeeper rooted to his spot. The midfielder has now scored three goals in his last five games.
While the Yellow Submarine put together their fair share of attacking plays, Unai Emery's team were unable to find an equalizer. Xavi's team continue their exceptional run of form and have now won all of their last five La Liga matches.
The win marked yet another step in Blaugrana's pursuit of being crowned the Spanish champions. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Barcelona's win against Villarreal:
Xavi equals Pep Guardiola's Barcelona win-streak record
Barcelona marked their 11th straight victory across competitions with the win against Villarreal. The number is the same as the team managed to do under Pep Guardiola in his first season as the club's coach in the 2008-09 season. Xavi was an important player on that team.
Newly appointed Spain coach Luis De La Fuente recently provided a raving review of Xavi's performance as the Catalan club's manager. He said (via Barca Universal):
“Competition is always good. Hopefully, it would demand that level of competition. It seems very healthy to me, I celebrate it and Xavi is managing it very well. With so many parties, everyone can participate a lot.”
The Blaugrana will have to temporarily shift their focus to the European circuit as they take on Manchester United in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League next. The first leg of the match between the two teams will take place at Camp Nou on February 16.