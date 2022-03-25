“The title is only settled on the last few games” – Sergio Aguero claims Manchester City vs Liverpool will not be Premier League title-decider

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said that Liverpool's match against City will be a key factor in the Premier League title race. The Argentine, however, believes that anything can happen in the Premier League until the last day. This is irrespective of the result of the match between the two sides.

Manchester City, who sit atop the league table, will take on second-placed Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on 10 April.

The clash amongst the heavyweights is considered to be one of the most anticipated clashes, as the English top tier season nears an end. The two teams are separated by just one point with City at the top, having played an equal number of matches. However, Jurgen Klopp's team have won five out of their last five clashes while Pep Guardiola's men have lost one.

In a conversation with Stake.com, Aguero said that the Liverpool-Manchester City clash will be key to the title race, but nothing can be a certainty until the end of the season. He said:

“Every time that Manchester City and Liverpool have played against each other in the last few seasons, there have had a huge amount of importance and are crucial for the title race. The match at City will be key in the title race, but it’s important to remember that there are still more games ahead and anything can happen.''

However, Aguero believes that the Premier League is a competitive league. Any team on its day holds the potential to thump those sitting at the top. He added:

“A result for either team will be really favourable, but doesn’t ensure it’s a decider – anything can happen in the Premier League. A team that is seemingly weaker can turn the tables on the biggest clubs at any time, that’s the nature of the Premier League and why it’s such an appealing competition all over the world. The title is only settled on the last few games of a season.”

Tammy Abraham valued at £100 million by Roma amidst interest from Manchester City and Manchester United

According to talkSPORT, Serie A club AS Roma have valued striker Tammy Abraham at £100 million amidst interest from Manchester City and Manchester United.

The English footballer has been a revelation at the club this season, creating a buzz all across Europe. He has scored 23 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side so far this season.

Abraham joined the Italian club from Chelsea last summer for £34 million to play under his former Blues boss Jose Mourinho. The Blues also have a buy-back clause of £68 million in his contract but they can only trigger it in 2023.

