“The transfer to Manchester United is not true” - Red Devils target's entourage play down rumors of move to the PL club

Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae's camp have dismissed rumors of a potential transfer to Manchester United. They have stated that the South Korean defender is fully focused on finishing the 2022-23 campaign with the Serie A champions before entertaining any moves.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing Min-Jae, who has shined at Napoli this season. He has been a stalwart figure at the back and has played a crucial role in the Italian outfit's domestic triumph this season. He has registered 33 Serie A appearances for Napoli this term, helping them keep 16 clean sheets.

According to Naples-based outlet Il Mattino, Min-Jae has reached an agreement to join Manchester United, with only the final details left to sort out (via talkSPORT). However, the South Korean defender's representatives have now played down any prospects of a summer move.

They told Star News (as quoted by Sport Witness):

"The transfer to Manchester United is not true. Currently, Kim Min-jae is focusing on finishing the season."

The player's staff then stated that they are not considering a move to the Premier League as the top four spots are yet to be decided. They added:

"In the case of the English Premier League, the qualification to the Champions League or the final standings have not been decided. There is no need to move.”

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

"Here is my shopping list" - Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to sign Manchester United target

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has told Arsenal to sign Kim Min-Jae if they want to win any trophies next season. The Englishman, an ardent Gunners fan, offered his favorite club a list of five players that must be signed in order to achieve success next campaign.

Included in the list was the Manchester United target, alongside West Ham United's Declan Rice and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, amongst others.

Morgan wrote on Twitter:

"If Arsenal want to actually win major trophies next season, here is my shopping list.. and we need all of them: Min-Jae, Caicedo, Rice, [Kaoru] Mitoma, [Victor] Osimhen or [Dusan] Vlahovic."

United have Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Fulham left to play in the English top tier this term. As mentioned by Min-Jae's staff, the Red Devils will have to secure a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League to be considered as a suitor to the defender

