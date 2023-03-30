"The true GOAT" - Fans in awe as incredible stat reveals how many records PSG superstar Lionel Messi holds with Argentina

Fans on Twitter were stunned to realize the number of records Lionel Messi holds with Argentina.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man has six incredible records with La Albiceleste, which would perhaps be very hard to break in a long time. He recently scored a hat-trick in their 7-0 routing of Curacao in a friendly on March 28.

In doing so, the forward became the player with the most caps for Argentina (174) and the most goals (102). He also has the most assists with 54 and the most hat-tricks with nine.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also won the highest number of Best Player awards (6) and won the most major trophies with Argentina (5). This includes the U20 World Cup, Copa America, Olympic gold medal, La Finalissima, and the FIFA World Cup.

Fans took to Twitter to share their admiration for Messi, as one fan declared the Argentina skipper the greatest of all time. They wrote:

"The true GOAT."

Here are some other reactions from fans to the PSG forward's brilliant records for Argentina:

Messi's most recent triumph with Argentina came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he led his side to victory. He also won the Golden Ball in the tournament, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Saudi Arabian club owner takes a brutal dig at Lionel Messi

Turki Al-Dabaan, president of Saudi Arabian side Al-Tai, has slammed the Argentine's performance for PSG against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Parisians were once again eliminated in the Round of 16 stages of the competition, making it twice in a row. They lost 3-0 against Bayern Munich over two legs this season as their star players failed to make an impact in either leg.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Messi were heavily criticized by fans and media alike after the game. Some PSG fans even booed the former Barcelona man during a home game.

Al-Dabaan has also taken a dig, claiming he won't sign the 35-year-old after his poor performance against Bayern. He said (via GOAL):

“I do not want to sign a world-class player in my team who is saturated and watches the match from the stadium like Messi in front of Bayern Munich."

The Argentina legend's contract with PSG expires this summer. He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, the MLS, or even a return to Barcelona.

