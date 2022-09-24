“The truth is I feel very good and I’m enjoying myself again” - Lionel Messi says he now feels ‘more accommodated’ to PSG compared to ‘bad’ first season 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has stated that he feels more accommodated at the club this season.

By his standards, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had a mediocre debut campaign for the Parisians last season. The Argentine recorded six goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions in the previous term.

In contrast, Lionel Messi is off to a brilliant start with PSG this season, playing a crucial role in manager Christophe Galtier's side. The Argentine has scored six goals and provided eight assists in just 11 appearances across competitions in the current campaign.

"I'm more comfortable with the club, the dressing room… my teammates, the game. I feel very good and so I'm starting to enjoy myself again". Leo Messi on his new PSG life: "I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this".

Lionel Messi featured in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Honduras in a friendly fixture last night (September 24). Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in the 16th minute to put his national outfit in front. Messi managed to bag a brace, securing a 3-0 victory for the Argentina national team.

Following the encounter, the PSG forward said in a post-match interview (via GOAL):

"I feel good, different from last year and I knew it was going to be like that. Last year, as I've already said, I had a bad time, I never finished finding myself but this year is different."

Referring to his state of mind this season, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner added:

"I've arrived with a different head, more accommodated to the club, to the dressing room, to the game, to my teammates. The truth is I feel very good and I'm enjoying myself again."

Lionel Messi transfer generates massive income for PSG

The Parisians signed Messi on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer. According to El Economista, the Argentine has generated an extra €700 million in income due to commercial deals for the Ligue 1 side (via The Mirror):

As per the outlet, the French giants have signed deals with numerous brands including Dior, Gorillas, Crypto.com, PlayBetR, GOAT, Smart Good Thins, Volt, Big Cola, Sports Water and Autohero. These sponsorships have resulted in a 13 percent increase in PSG's revenue streams following Messi's arrival.

PSG's business director, Marc Armstrong, spoke on the financial impact of the Argentine superstar's arrival at the club. He said:

"Demand has grown between 30 percent and 40 percent. When one of these transfers takes place, people think that they are paid by selling shirts, and that is not entirely the case. You cannot produce a lot of extra shirts. The agreement is made to cover some minimums, which are very important, but you cannot satisfy all the demand for Messi shirts."

