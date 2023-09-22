"The truth is that he has surprised me a lot" - Former Atleti star hails Real Madrid superstar ahead of Madrid derby this weekend

Former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has admitted that he's been surprised by Jude Bellingham's sensational start at Real Madrid.

Bellingham has been a revelation following his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The English superstar became the second most expensive signing in the club's history in a €103 million deal.

The 20-year-old has already made history at Real Madrid, bagging six goals and one assist in six games across competitions. He has joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players to score five goals in their first four games for Los Blancos.

Bellingham will come up against Godin's former side Atletico when the two Madrid rivals clash on Sunday (September 24). The Uruguayan who played in many El Clasico battles has lavished praise on the Englishman amid his scintillating start (via MadridXtra):

“Jude Bellingham has surprised me. Coming in so well and scoring so many goals. The truth is that he has surprised me a lot.”

The England international is gearing up for his first El Derbi appearance at the Wanda Metropolitano. He has contributed towards an unbeaten start to the season for Carlo Ancelotti's side who are top of La Liga with five wins in five games.

He comes off scoring a vital 90+4th minute winner in a 1-0 win against Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 20). Atleti defenders will be wary of the threat he poses.

Bellingham is currently La Liga's top scorer with five goals in five games despite operating as an attacking midfielder. He's come up with some vital strikers, including another injury-time winner in a 2-1 win against Getafe.

Jude Bellingham hands Real Madrid a scare as he misses training due to a stomach issue

Jude Bellingham missed training on Friday.

According to AS, Bellingham missed Real Madrid's training session ahead of their trip to Atleti. The English superstar complained of stomach problems although Los Blancos' medical staff are optimistic about his availability.

Ancelotti's side are set to participate in one final training session before their encounter with Los Cochoneros. There is cautious optimism he'll be able to take part in that session.

Bellingham trained with the squad on Thursday a day after bagging the last-gasp winner against Union Berlin. However, his stomach bug occurred on Friday and thus he wasn't present.

Real Madrid will be eager for the England international to be available given they are likely to be without Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian attacker has missed their last three games across competitions due to a muscle injury.