"The TV gets turned off" - Ex-Manchester United star refuses to watch back Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero's iconic goal  

Former Manchester United star Ashley Young has admitted he still can't watch Sergio Aguero's iconic winning goal for Manchester City in the 2011-12 Premier League title race.

Young wore a face of despair when the goal was replayed while he was a guest at the talkSPORT studio. The Everton right-back looked away from the monitor showing Aguero's memorable 90+4th minute winner. He said:

"I'm deflated even listening to it now, not just then. If it comes on TV, the TV gets turned off. It's a horrible moment, to go through it, to still see it, it's one of those things (I) don't wanna hear about it."

Manchester City and Manchester United headed into the final day of the 2011-12 season both on 86 points. The Cityzens were top and boasted a higher goal difference which would eventually be the title decider.

It looked as though the Red Devils had won the title as they did their job and beat Sunderland 1-0 at the Stadium of Light. City were drawing 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers in their game which ment that the title was headed to their arch-rivals.

However, Aguero conjured up, for many, the most iconic moment in Premier League history. The Argentine legend was found by Mario Balotelli and he smashed home from close range to seal a 3-2 comeback victory at the very end.

It was hysteria for Manchester City who won their first Premier League title in dramatic fashion. However, it was heartbreak for Manchester United who had thought they had sealed yet another league crown.

Joey Barton was sent off in the 55th minute with QPR sitting on a 2-1 lead. Young shed light on how his United teammates questioned his dismissal amid their agony:

"I think Joey Barton got sent off in the game and we're thinking 'Hmmm he used to play for City something went on here'. But I don't even watch it back because it was sickening."

Expand Tweet

Manchester City won the title through a superior goal difference of eight goals. It was the most brutal way for their rivals to miss out on the title to their 'noisy neighbors'.

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney questioned the manner of Manchester City's famous title triumph

Manchester United players react to Sergio Aguero's winner.

Wayne Rooney jokingly questioned the manner in which Manchester City won the 2011-12 Premier League title. The Manchester United icon scored the winner in his side's 1-0 win against Sunderland that was ultimately for nothing.

The Red Devils' all-time record goalscorer questioned the goalkeeping of QPR shot-stopper Paddy Kenny. He told The Sun last year:

"Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals. City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them and that's never been questioned - I find that strange."

Rooney continued by alluding to scenes after Manchester City's famous victory. QPR striker Dijibril Cisse was seen celebrating with the Cityzens' players but he admitted it's one of the greatest moments in Premier League history:

"Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players, but yes, listen, it's a historic moment in the Premier League so I'm sure that, if you are not involved as a Manchester United player, that's probably one of the greatest moments in the league."

Rooney wasn't too used to missing out on the league title during his 13 years at Manchester United. He won the Premier League five times including the season after the heartbreaking failure of 2012.