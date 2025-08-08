"The other two are chasing the Ballon d'Or" - Steven Gerrard claims ex-Liverpool mate was better teenage star than Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has claimed that Michael Owen was better than Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal in his teenage years. As the date for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Gala is getting closer, the race for the coveted individual accolade is heating up.
Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, among a few other nominees, are seen as favourites for the award. Meanwhile, Gerrard has claimed that Michael Owen was a better player as a teenager. The Englishman believes that his former Reds teammate should receive respect for winning the Ballon d'Or at the age of 22.
However, the former English midfielder also lauded Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe as incredible players. He told ESPN:
"Well, the other two are chasing the Ballon d'Or, and one's got one. So I think you'd have to respect the fact that Michael Owen has been voted the best player in the world."
"I played with him. He was an incredible teenager. So I'd have to say Michael Owen (as the best). But what I would say is: Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, wow, they're two incredible players," he added.
Owen won the Ballon d'Or in 2001, and he's the only player in Liverpool history to win the accolade while playing for the Merseyside club. Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen played for the Reds together from 1998 to 2004, before the latter joined Real Madrid.
Before turning 20 in 1999, Owen scored 40 goals in 79 matches. Moreover, he is still the last English player to win the individual accolade.
Four Liverpool stars nominated for 2025 Ballon d'Or
Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, and Florian Wirtz have been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Salah played a key role in the Reds' Premier League-winning campaign, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists in 38 appearances.
Club captain Virgil van Dijk and Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister were also important to Liverpool's success in English top-tier football. Florian Wirtz, who joined the Reds this summer, has been nominated for his performance at Bayer Leverkusen.
Meanwhile, Alisson Becker has been nominated for the 2025 Yachine Trophy, and Arne Slot has been named on the shortlist for Coach of the Year. Despite enjoying a breakthrough season, Ryan Gravenberch has been snubbed from the shortlist.