"The two I love" - John Terry names his favorite Chelsea players from current squad

Chelsea legend John Terry has named Reece James and Levi Colwill as his two favorites in the team's current squad.

The duo have both graduated from the Blues' Cobham academy. James is currently the team's captain. Colwill, meanwhile, is a highly-rated prospect and he has inherited Terry's legendary number 26 shirt.

When asked about his current favorites at the Stamford Bridge club, Terry said (quotes as per Tribal Football):

“The two I love, I love Reece [James]. I love Levi [Colwill]. He's got loads more to come he's been brilliant so far. Important that Reece stays for and gets his body where it needs to be."

Reece James has struggled with injuries in recent times and the full-back has made only one appearance this season. He is currently recovering from a thigh injury as well.

Colwill, on the other hand, spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion. The 20-year-old has made five appearances for Chelsea across competitions this season.

Levi Colwill explained his decision to stay at Chelsea this season

Levi Colwill has previously spent loan spells at clubs like Huddersfield and Brighton. The youngster was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer but he decided to stay at Chelsea.

Judging by his recent words, manager Mauricio Pochettino might have played a big role in pursuing Colwill to stay at the west London club. Reflecting on the matter, the defender recently said (quotes as per 90min):

"He is a great manager, really makes me feel comfortable and allows me to play my best game. The big thing for me is, on the first day I came in, putting an arm around me and showing me that he respects me as a person and a player. That allows me to work my hardest and makes me want to play my best for him."

Colwill further heaped praise on Pochettino and explained how the Argentine manager has helped him improve and provided him reassurance. He said:

"The majority of managers may just look at you like a footballer, which he doesn't. That's a big difference. That helps me play my best football. I know I’m going to improve. I can guarantee that. He's such a good manager and he will push me, he won't let me have any off days, that's what I need."

He added:

"If someone lets me go to sleep, I might just have a good day or a bad day. I need someone there to give me that kick up the bum and say: 'Keep going'. That's what he does."

Chelsea's Colwill has also earned his first senior England call-up as he is a part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the ongoing international break.