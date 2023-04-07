“The two things I like to eat” – Liverpool star’s girlfriend wins fans’ approval with s*xual joke about partner

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez's girlfriend Lorena Manas amused fans on social media after making a s*xual joke about her partner. Manas moved countries in the summer after Nunez secured a big-money move to Anfield prior to the 2022-23 season.

Lorena Manas recently posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Nunez having sushi. The star forward's partner, however, made a s*xual joke with the caption which translated as follows:

"The two things I like to eat the most."

Lorena Manas' Instagram story can be seen below:

The post went down extremely well with a host of Liverpool fans. Some of the comments made by Reds fans read as follows (via the Daily Star):

Lorena Manas and Darwin Nunez are slowly becoming one of the most popular footballing couples in Liverpool since the Uruguayan forward's transfer from SL Benfica. The centre-forward, 23, joined the Reds on an initial fee of around £64 million.

Lorena Manas currently has a private Instagram account. At the time of writing, however, she has amassed more than 103,000 followers on the social media platform. It is safe to say that such amusing posts and Nunez's improved form on Merseyside will surely increase her follower count in the near future.

Darwin Nunez has made a decent start to his life in Liverpool

Darwin Nunez has taken his time to settle into his new surroundings at Anfield. The Uruguayan international, however, has still enjoyed a decent first season in England.

As things stand, Nunez has scored 14 goals and provided four assists from 35 games across all competitions. This includes scoring eight goals in the Premier League.

Darwin Nunez had an excellent outing against Manchester United last month in Liverpool's 7-0 victory over their rivals. The former Benfica striker netted a brace on that occasion at Anfield.

Since his heroics against the Red Devils, however, Nunez has failed to find the back of the net in his last three Premier League games.

Nunez and Liverpool will next face league leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday (April 9). Jurgen Klopp's side will want to return to winning ways after picking up just one point from their last three league games.

The Reds suffered defeats to AFC Bournemouth (1-0) and Manchester City (4-1) before picking up a 0-0 draw against Chelsea in mid-week.

