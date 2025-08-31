"The ultimate form of football" - Robin van Persie hails Arne Slot's Liverpool, explains why Dutchman is winning a lot of games at Anfield club

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has hailed Arne Slot's style of football at Liverpool. The former Netherlands manager has claimed that the Reds play the 'ultimate form of football' under his compatriot.

Ad

Slot has massive shoes to fill at Anfield when he was named the successor to the iconic Jurgen Klopp. However, he made an immediate impact at the Merseyside club winning the Premier League in his first season.

Robin van Persie has lavished praise on Arne Slot for playing a beautiful brand of football with Liverpool. The former Manchester United striker said, as quoted by GOAL:

"The way Liverpool play the game is the ultimate form of football. We all love to play attacking football and want to serve attractive football to the fans. But that is not always possible. What I love about Liverpool is that their ideas are the absolute foundation for a game. The way their game starts and the way they end the game."

Ad

Trending

"The match at Newcastle was, from that perspective, the ideal football you want to see as a coach and as a fan. There are very few games where we all see the perfect match. There are a lot of great coaches around, but how often do you get a victory with 3-0 or 4-0? In the Premier League, the level of the players is so high," the former Arsenal striker added.

Ad

Robin van Persie added:

"Slot has great players at Liverpool. But it is their spirit, their attitude and willingness to fight for each other, which I love about this Liverpool team. There were stages in the game against Newcastle when they were breathtaking."

"Everyone was fighting for every yard on the pitch. So many players running distances where they have to cover space, doing defensive work, to the highest level of stamina. And that is how you stay in a game and get a win. It is the principles which are all top in Slot’s team. Every one of his players is prepared to stick to those principles and that is why he wins matches," the ex-Manchester United forward concluded.

Ad

Van Persie is currently in charge of Feyenoord in the Eredivisie where Arne Slot previously served as the manager and won the Eredivisie. Slot's side, meanwhile, take on van Persie's former club Arsenal in a huge Premier League encounter on Sunday, August 31.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot names player who would have been perfect for his Liverpool side

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi would have been a good fit in his system. The Reds missed out on the Spaniard last summer who has eventually joined Mikel Arteta's side this summer.

Ad

Ahead of his side's game against Arsenal on Sunday, August 31, Slot was questioned about Zubimendi. The Dutchman did not hide his feelings regarding his admiration for the Spaniard. He said, as quoted by The Independent:

“What we liked about him was how good he is on the ball, and how much game insight he has. We thought, and it was true, that we would have the ball a lot in every single game, and then to have someone in front of your defence that is very comfortable on the ball would have been a good fit for us."

Ad

Slot added:

“Especially if he’s also defensively strong enough for the league, which he’s showing now and which we also expected. But we found all of these things definitely also in Ryan [Gravenberch]."

Zubimendi has joined Arsenal this summer in a £55.8 million switch from Real Sociedad. He has done pretty well so far in his two appearances for the Gunners this season, completing full 90 minutes on both occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More