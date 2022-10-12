"The most underrated forward in this era" "Such a quality player" - Chelsea fans rubbish claims that attacker is 'finished' after incredible display in 2-0 AC Milan win

Chelsea fans are heralding the talents of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his goalscoring performance in the side's 2-0 win over AC Milan on October 11.
Aubameyang joined the Blues from Barcelona this past summer for £10.8 million; a transfer that threw up some debate.
Many had written the Gabonese striker off with the forward now aged 33 but he has quickly become a hit at Stamford Bridge.
His latest outing saw him score a second in Chelsea's 2-0 win over the Rossoneri at the San Siro in the Champions League.
Aubameyang raced on to Mason Mount's neat pass in the 34th minute to fire past Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tătăruşanu.
Prior to that, the Blues had taken the lead in the 21st minute after former defender Fikayo Tomori was adjudged to have brought Mount down as the last man.
The English centre-back was also given his marching orders in what was a contentious decision but Jorginho made no mistake from the penalty spot.
However, it is Aubameyang who is earning praise in the aftermath of the victory, with his tally now standing at three goals in four appearances for Chelsea across competitions.
The Gabonese frontman had three shots during the match, with two of those being on target.
He recorded an 88% passing accuracy whilst taking 36 touches of the ball against his former side.
Chelsea fans have appropriately responded to Aubameyang's latest impressive outing with joy.
Here are some reactions from Blues supporters on Twitter who are thrilled to have the former Arsenal striker in their side:
Chelsea take control of Group E
Chelsea have now taken control of their group in the Champions League, having sat bottom when Graham Potter took over in early September.
They have won two games on the bounce against Milan, who were being touted as potential favorites to finish as group leaders following the Blues' disappointing start.
Potter has instilled real belief into his side and the attacking play under his tutelage is exciting.
RB Salzburg sat top of the group at the start of the night, but they could only manage a 1-1 draw away at Dinamo Zagreb.
The ascendancy is now with the west Londoners, who next face Salzburg on October 25.
A win over the Austrian side would secure them qualification for the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition.
For now, Potter's men will turn their attention to the Premier League asn they head to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on October 16.