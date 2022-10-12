"The most underrated forward in this era" "Such a quality player" - Chelsea fans rubbish claims that attacker is 'finished' after incredible display in 2-0 AC Milan win

Chelsea fans are heralding the talents of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his goalscoring performance in the side's 2-0 win over AC Milan on October 11.

Aubameyang joined the Blues from Barcelona this past summer for £10.8 million; a transfer that threw up some debate.

Many had written the Gabonese striker off with the forward now aged 33 but he has quickly become a hit at Stamford Bridge.

His latest outing saw him score a second in Chelsea's 2-0 win over the Rossoneri at the San Siro in the Champions League.

Aubameyang raced on to Mason Mount's neat pass in the 34th minute to fire past Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tătăruşanu.

Prior to that, the Blues had taken the lead in the 21st minute after former defender Fikayo Tomori was adjudged to have brought Mount down as the last man.

The English centre-back was also given his marching orders in what was a contentious decision but Jorginho made no mistake from the penalty spot.

However, it is Aubameyang who is earning praise in the aftermath of the victory, with his tally now standing at three goals in four appearances for Chelsea across competitions.

The Gabonese frontman had three shots during the match, with two of those being on target.

He recorded an 88% passing accuracy whilst taking 36 touches of the ball against his former side.

Chelsea fans have appropriately responded to Aubameyang's latest impressive outing with joy.

Here are some reactions from Blues supporters on Twitter who are thrilled to have the former Arsenal striker in their side:

𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐂̧𝐀𝐓𝐄 @Pulisicate



Don't ever doubt my striker "Aubameyang is finished"Don't ever doubt my striker "Aubameyang is finished"Don't ever doubt my striker 😍 https://t.co/3rH1yvdy1M

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com 3 goals in 3 games for Aubameyang 3 goals in 3 games for Aubameyang 🙌💙 https://t.co/0UBWyYm0j7

KING SHAMELESS ⭐️⭐️ @CarefreeLewisG Aubameyang



Scored a f*cking great goal



At the San Siro



10 mins to go AubameyangScored a f*cking great goalAt the San Siro10 mins to go 🎵AubameyangScored a f*cking great goalAt the San Siro10 mins to go🎵 https://t.co/j9hsTFxYbK

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



4 appearances

3 goals



Is he breaking the Number 9 curse? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since his move to Chelsea:4 appearances3 goalsIs he breaking the Number 9 curse? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since his move to Chelsea:👕 4 appearances⚽ 3 goalsIs he breaking the Number 9 curse? 9️⃣ https://t.co/j7slvfsdCv

MAH @matissearmani Aubameyang really showing his age with these front flip like bro please don’t get injured, a knee slide will do just fine. Aubameyang really showing his age with these front flip like bro please don’t get injured, a knee slide will do just fine.

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc Goals this season:



Aubameyang = 3

Nunez = 1



One is bought for 12m while the other is 75m Goals this season:Aubameyang = 3 Nunez = 1One is bought for 12m while the other is 75m https://t.co/Ud4b2K2H5y

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry Aubameyang has more UCL goals this season than Arsenal have Champions League appearance in the last 6 years. A massive upgrade. Aubameyang has more UCL goals this season than Arsenal have Champions League appearance in the last 6 years. A massive upgrade.

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh AUBAMEYANG THATS MY NUMBER 9. WHAT A SIGNING. UNREAL MOVE. THIS IS POTTERBALL AUBAMEYANG THATS MY NUMBER 9. WHAT A SIGNING. UNREAL MOVE. THIS IS POTTERBALL

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc 3 games without a mask = 3 goals. Aubameyang freed from the shackles of a mask should be illegal. 3 games without a mask = 3 goals. Aubameyang freed from the shackles of a mask should be illegal. https://t.co/HizQKA8dbq

.ひ @thearmah_ Aubameyang is the most underrated forward in this era Aubameyang is the most underrated forward in this era

Raf @CFCRaf2 Nah I was so wrong about Aubameyang I’m so sorry Nah I was so wrong about Aubameyang I’m so sorry

Jai McIntosh @Jai_Mcintosh Again, Aubameyang is such a quality player. The poor ending to his Arsenal career is a shame for him on a personal level, but few doubted his quality.



He seems to be adapting to losing that half-yard of pace, and he's a top finisher. Plus, old enough for Broja to faze in. Again, Aubameyang is such a quality player. The poor ending to his Arsenal career is a shame for him on a personal level, but few doubted his quality. He seems to be adapting to losing that half-yard of pace, and he's a top finisher. Plus, old enough for Broja to faze in.

Chelsea take control of Group E

Blues in cruise control

Chelsea have now taken control of their group in the Champions League, having sat bottom when Graham Potter took over in early September.

They have won two games on the bounce against Milan, who were being touted as potential favorites to finish as group leaders following the Blues' disappointing start.

Potter has instilled real belief into his side and the attacking play under his tutelage is exciting.

RB Salzburg sat top of the group at the start of the night, but they could only manage a 1-1 draw away at Dinamo Zagreb.

The ascendancy is now with the west Londoners, who next face Salzburg on October 25.

A win over the Austrian side would secure them qualification for the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition.

For now, Potter's men will turn their attention to the Premier League asn they head to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on October 16.

Poll : 0 votes