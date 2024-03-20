"The most underrated player in existence" – Arsenal legend Thierry Henry lauds French superstar

Arsenal great Thierry Henry has heaped praise on France and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, claiming that he is not often lauded for his brilliant outings and fine positional versatility.

Ahead of France's upcoming friendlies against Germany and Chile, Henry was in a chat with Le Parisien. The ex-Arsenal star stated that Griezmann should be offered his laurels for his consistency (h/t GFFN):

"We must not forget Griezmann, who reminds us that hard work is a talent. Griezmann is, by far, the most underrated player in existence. We often talk about Kylian [Mbappe], so much so that I am even in favor of abusing him. But Griezmann... look at his passes and his goals. Tell me who in history could play all four offensive positions like him? There aren't many... Grizou is one of them."

Griezmann, who graduated from Real Sociedad's youth ranks, has earned his fine reputation on the back of his performances for France and Atletico Madrid. The 32-year-old has helped the former lift the 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy and his club lift three trophies so far.

A 127-cap France international, the ex-Barcelona attacker has registered 44 goals and 38 assists for his national team so far. On the other hand, he has bagged 176 goals and provided 83 assists in 379 appearances across competitions for Atletico Madrid in eight years.

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale likely to leave club this summer, asserts Dharmesh Sheth

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth stated that Aaron Ramsdale is expected to secure a Gunners exit in the upcoming summer transfer window. He said:

"It is clear that David Raya is the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal. They are going to exercise the option to buy David Raya, and they will have to go into the market to bring in another back-up goalkeeper. You would then expect Aaron Ramsdale to leave the club, and there will not be a shortage of offers."

Sharing further thoughts on the 25-year-old goalkeeper, Sheth added:

"There are going to be a lot of clubs who will be in the market for a goalkeeper, so I don't think that he will struggle finding a club. He could well have played his last game for Arsenal. Barring injuries and suspensions, you can't see a situation where David Raya is not going to start every single game [this season]."

Ramsdale, who started all 38 Premier League games for his club last season, has fallen down in Arsenal's pecking order this season. He has made 11 appearances across all competitions so far, conceding 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process.

In comparison, Brentford loanee David Raya has featured in 29 overall outings for Mikel Arteta's outfit this campaign. The 28-year-old shot-stopper has registered 13 shutouts, conceding just 23 goals so far.