“The war is declared” - Barcelona legend Erik Abidal’s ex-wife publicly asks him to grant divorce

Barcelona legend Erik Abidal's former wife Hayet has taken to social media to publicly ask the Frenchman for a divorce. She took to Instagram to pen a prolonged message.

The message read (via AS):

"My patience has limits... I have tried to protect to our children, but you have decided otherwise, abusing my kindness. If this is your choice, wait because war is declared.

"From now on, I will dedicate my next posts to narrating the hell that you have put me through in the last 10 years and, above all, the last two after my irrevocable request for divorce after your infidelity that came in handy despite the shame. How I feel about this whole thing. Let's go there....”

She added:

"Since our lawyers have not been able to make you see reason, I will do it publicly: Eric, sign the divorce papers, thank you. Let this divorce be a page that has already been turned so that you can fully live your life with your new wife, continuing with your express marriage, out of respect for me and our children. Even in separation, dignity must be present."

Hayet concluded:

“Wanting the good of your children and having peace of mind is not belittling yourself. ... It is restoring the truth and maintaining dignity. The children are aware of my approach and understand me because the situation is difficult for them too.

"Don't worry too much about them; they know that I fight for them and that all this is for the simple purpose of living in peace and happiness for everyone. No child deserves to have a mother exhausted by psychological abuse. I've been fighting for more than a year not to sink into depression with all the things that are happening and that you don't know . I sink ... and expressing myself through social networks was my ultimatum in my anguish."

Barcelona legend Eric Abidal reportedly had an affair with PSG female player

Barcelona legend Eric Abidal reportedly had an affair with PSG female player Kheira Hamraoui. After the allegations came to light, Abidal's wife wanted to divorce the Frenchman, who played as a left-back during his career.

Hayet started the divorce system in Barcelona after the initial incident. Since then, Hamraoui, the player Abidal had the reported affair with, was attacked by two masked men on November 4, 2022.

Abidal has previously served as Barcelona's sporting director. During that time Hamaraoui used to play for the Blaugrana. She's also a representative of the France national team.

