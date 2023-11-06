"The way he controls it, it's mad" - Raheem Sterling lauds Chelsea star in training ahead of Tottenham fixture

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has lauded Cole Palmer for his ball control ahead of their titillating London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight (November 6) as head coach Mauricio Pochettino comes up against his former club for the first time.

It's been another rocky season for Chelsea so far, who are languishing in the bottom half of the table with just three wins from 10 league games so far. However, among the few shining lights for them has been Palmer, who has garnered attention for his promising displays since moving from Manchester City.

Calm and consistent while possessing an eye for goal, the 21-year-old fireball comes with a range of talents. In just four league starts for Chelsea, he's scored twice and made one assist. Palmer averages 85.1% pass completion too and is adept at ball control.

Sterling heaped praise on the youngster at a recent training for his touch and control. He was heard saying (via football.london):

"The way he controls it. It's mad. With his left touch."

Palmer has looked right at home with Chelsea and will be a key player for them on Monday against Tottenham.

Chelsea manager Pochettino returns to Tottenham under immense pressure

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino returns to his old stomping ground for the first time since getting sacked in November 2019. As much as he'd like to make a statement with a victory, it looks difficult right now, given the two clubs' contrasting run of form.

Spurs have breathed new life under Ange Postecoglu, being the only unbeaten side in the division so far. In 10 games, the Lilywhites have won eight times and drawn twice to sit in second place. A win here will see them leapfrog Manchester City for the top position.

Chelsea, meanwhile are down in 13th place with just 12 points and three wins in the bag. Following a turbulent campaign last year, marked by managerial and ownership changes and a slew of poor signings, it seems like the Stamford Bridge outfit have barely progressed.

Having beaten them 2-0 in February this year, Tottenham are now eyeing back-to-back derby wins against the Blues for the first time since November 2018.