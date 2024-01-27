"The only way" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Karim Benzema amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a crucial update on Arsenal and Chelsea target Karim Benzema's potential return to Europe.

Benzema is reportedly unhappy at his current club Al-Ittihad. According to AFP, the Frenchman arrived at the club's training during the winter break 17 days later than he was supposed to.

Al-Ittihad were reportedly unable to contact the former Real Madrid superstar for 10 days, as the defending Saudi Pro League champions wanted to be aware of the reason behind Benzema's late arrival.

The whole situation has raised speculations about Karim Benzema's future in Jeddah. Amid that, clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

While both clubs are interested in signing a new striker, Romano updated that a move is unlikely at this point. Benzema will have to take a mega salary cut from his reported £172 million per year pay to return to Europe.

Romano also added that Saudi officials remain determined to keep one of the league's biggest stars. He told Caughtoffside:

“Nothing has changed so far with regards to Karim Benzema. It’s almost impossible to bring him back to Europe at this stage."

Romano added:

“The only way is a very big pay cut and this is currently not happening. Also, the Saudi League bosses absolutely want Benzema to stay in Saudi and not leave in January after just six months. It’s all quiet now, so let’s see.”

Benzema joined Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid in the 2023 summer. Since the move, he has scored 12 goals and made five assists in 20 matches for the SPL side.

Arsenal and Chelsea target Karim Benzema has already dismissed rumors of him leaving Al-Ittihad

While there's a lot of buzz regarding Karim Benzema's future at SPL club Al-Ittihad, the Frenchman has recently dismissed the rumors, saying that it's a media-invented story.

There have been reports of Benzema being linked with Premier League giants like Arsenal, Chelsea, and also Manchester United. Benzema told L'Equipe:

"It's completely false! The French media don't know what to invent any more. The bigger the better."

Karim Benzema had an excellent spell in European football with clubs like Olympique Lyon and Real Madrid. Despite his age, Arsenal and Chelsea could solve their goalscoring problems by recruiting the player.

Benzema's recent words, though, suggest that reports percolating in the media are not to be believed.