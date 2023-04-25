"The only way" - Wayne Rooney tells Arsenal how to stop Erling Haaland in the absence of William Saliba during Premier League title decider

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has urged Arsenal to impose their own game as they look to stop in-form Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The Gunners will head to the Etihad tomorrow (April 26) to face City in a title decider. Mikel Arteta's side hold a five-point lead over Pep Guardiola's men, having played two games more. They have six more games to try and seal their first league title since 2004.

Arsenal will be tasked with trying to nullify the threat of City frontman Haaland. The Norweigan striker has been a revelation for the Cityzens, scoring 48 goals in just 42 games across competitions. This includes 32 goals in 28 league games, and he netted in his side's 3-1 win at the Emirates in the reverse fixture in October.

Rooney has instructed the Gunners to concentrate on their own game while they try to keep Haaland at bay. He alluded to the fact that they will be without William Saliba, who is nursing a back injury. For the Times, he wrote:

"How do they stop Erling Haaland? With William Saliba injured, there’s no prospect of matching his pace and power individually, and the only way is to go out and try to impose their own game."

The Manchester United icon won five league titles during his illustrious playing career. He thinks Arsenal should try exposing their opponent's defense rather than focus on the Premier League's top goalscorer:

"Arsenal should focus on how to expose those City defenders rather than focus too much on Haaland. The mindset needs to be: nobody thought we’d be here, and now we’re playing for the title – so let’s go and take it."

This game has massive title implications as the Gunners will move eight points clear of Manchester City with a victory. However, a defeat at the Etihad will hand the reigning champions the initiative in the title race as they could move to within two points of Arsenal.

Arteta's side have stumbled in the title race as of late. They have suffered three consecutive draws: 2-2 against Liverpool, 2-2 against West Ham United, and 3-3 against Southampton. This is without Saliba who had been key for the league leaders throughout the season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta comments on Manchester City striker Haaland's superb season

Mikel Arteta comments on the prolific City frontman.

Arsenal manager Arteta lavished praise on Haaland ahead of the two title rivals' clash at the Etihad on Wednesday. The Gunners boss feels that no striker compares to the Norweigan, saying (via football.london):

"When you look at the numbers, there is no comparison with anybody else. He's able to produce that as well because the setup is done in the right way for him."

Arteta then touched on the threat City pose overall, insisting that his side will concentrate on themselves:

"We are working on their threats and their weaknesses. We know what they are. With City it starts with the goalkeeper. Just focus on us. We know what they can do. They can do so many things that you have to be adaptable."

Haaland just can't stop scoring as he has bagged five goals in his last three league appearances. It will be up to Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes to try and keep him quiet.

Poll : 0 votes