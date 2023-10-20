“The only way to do it is work harder” – Arteta sends strong message to Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale amid fight for place with Raya

Mikel Arteta has sent a strong message to Aaron Ramsdale after the Arsenal goalkeeper admitted he wanted to play more. The manager urged the England international to work hard in training to earn his place back in the starting XI, with David Raya currently preferred over him.

Speaking ahead of the Gunners' Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday, October 21, Arteta said that he understands why Ramsdale is not happy with his situation. However, he wants to ensure every player is at his best and wants to see them work hard in training. He said (via GOAL):

"It's not easy for any player who's not playing as much as they'd like. The only way to do it is work harder and when you get the opportunity do your best."

The Gunners manager also spoke about the situation earlier this season, saying (via GOAL):

"I understand [his frustration] and it's very difficult for every player. He's been very supportive and good around the place and that's what I expect from every single player because when you're on the field there is someone else who's not, so it works both ways. So far he's been very good."

He added:

"It is hard and with other players, it's the same. Aaron is an exceptional character and has a charisma and aura around him and we all know that. We have to deal with that but I need to make a line-up to prepare for the game."

David Raya, who has been signed on loan from Brentford, has replaced Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal this season. Both goalkeepers have played four matches each this term, but the Spaniard has been the first-choice shot-stopper since joining the north London side.

Arsenal star wants to get back in the starting XI to earn England spot

Aaran Ramsdale spoke to the Daily Mail earlier this week, saying he was fighting to get back in the Arsenal starting XI. He added that the main aim was to get back into the England side.

He said:

"Of course, I want to get back into my club team. I want to get into my club team and be able to give the [England] manager a headache rather than just have Jordan [Pickford] as the England number one and me fall by the wayside."

England have qualified for the UEFA EURO 2024 and Ramsdale naturally wants to be the #1 goalkeeper at the tournament in Germany. He has been linked with a move away but has not set his mind on an exit, as per reports by Sky Sports.