"The whole thing has made me sick" - Former Liverpool player takes shot at Chelsea and FFP amid Moises Caicedo saga

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has questioned Chelsea's unhinged spending in the transfer market as the Blues edge closer to beating the Reds for Moises Caicedo.

David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed late on Thursday (August 10) that Jurgen Klopp's side have agreed to sign Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for £110 million. The midfielder was due to undergo a medical on Friday (August 11), with personal terms expected to be a formality.

However, Caicedo, 21, has since made a U-turn on his decision to join Liverpool, informing the club that he only wants to join Chelsea, who have been chasing him all summer. The Blues are now on the brink of signing the Ecuador international for a British-record sum of £115 million, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are also in talks to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who the Anfield outfit have had three bids rejected for. There are suggestions that the London-based club have an agreement to sign the Belgian for £52 million plus £3 million in add-ons.

Although Caicedo remains Chelsea's top target, they reportedly hope to also add Lavia to their ranks. Signing both those players would take the club's spending under Todd Boehly, who bought the Stamford Bridge outfit in May 2022, close to £1 billion. They have already spent £768.7 million, as per The Daily Mail.

Aldridge has been puzzled by how the Blues have been able to spend so much without breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The Anfield legend added that Caicedo snubbing the Reds for a move to Stamford Bridge has upset him. He wrote in his Sunday World column:

"Chelsea have spent more money than any club in world football since Todd Boehly bought the club from (Roman) Abramovich, but they still seem to have enough to sign Caicedo and Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, who is also on Klopp’s wanted list."

The former Liverpool star continued:

"It’s hard to believe they are doing all this and meeting Financial Fair Play rules, but that debate is for another day. For now, it feels like Boehly and Chelsea are more interested in undermining Liverpool than getting their own house in order and as a Liverpool man, the whole thing has made me sick."

Chelsea and Liverpool face off in their Premier League opener

Chelsea and Liverpool have been battling out for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia off the pitch. The two heavyweights will now take the rivalry to the field when they face each other in their Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13). The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm BST.

It is worth noting that the clash at Stamford Bridge will be Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive game in charge of the Blues. They have made six new additions to their squad ahead of the season, spending over £180 million. Robert Sanchez and Nicolas Jackson are two of new arrivals who are expected to start on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, have undergone a revamp in midfield, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined sum of £95 million. Both the new midfielders are tipped to start at Stamford Bridge.