"The width on the left side, for me was no good in the first half" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was not happy with the performance of 2 players against Omonia in the Europa League

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has indicated that he wasn't happy with the performances of Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia during his team's match against Omonia Nicosia.

United created chances to go ahead in the two teams' UEFA Europa League encounter on Thursday (October 6). However, they didn't take them and also conceded in the 34th minute after Malacia gave the ball away in their attacking half.

Omonia swiftly countered and found the net, with both the Dutch left-back and Sancho failing to get back in time to stifle the Cypriot side's attackers.

The Red Devils failed to respond and went into the break trailing their less-fancied opponents by a goal. Ten Hag swiftly made changes, replacing Malacia and Sancho with Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford before his team returned for the second half.

Speaking after the game, the Manchester United manager was asked if the duo had been substituted because of their role in the opening goal. He explained the reasoning behind his changes and said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘It was not what I was unhappy with. It was the movement with our ball, the width on the left side, for me was no good [in the] first half.’’

Ten Hag added:

‘‘The movement from behind the defending line, so I hoped with Luke and Marcus we could get more effect from that and in my opinion that happens.’’

Sancho endured an average first half, but notably completed all of his passes and even laid out two key passes. Malacia, meanwhile, struggled to deliver in the final third despite getting into space in some good positions.

Erik ten Hag's substitutions work as Manchester United record comeback victory

Ten Hag's decision to roll the dice at half-time worked extremely well in the end as Manchester United picked up a 3-2 win at Omonia.

Rashford equalized for the Red Devils just seven minutes after half-time, lashing home from the edge of the box. He then set up another substitute, Anthony Martial, who found the bottom corner with a superb right-footed strike.

Rashford was on hand once again to score from Cristiano Ronaldo's scuffed shot attempt in the 84th minute to make it 3-1.

Shaw, meanwhile, provided some much-needed solidity to Manchester United's play defensively while also interchanging passes well with Rashford. The left-back completed 92% of his passes as well.

Ten Hag's side conceded a second goal to Omonia in the 85th minute, but ultimately held on to pick up all three points.

