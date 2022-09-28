"The same will happen with him" - Lionel Scaloni heaps praise on Argentina superstar Lionel Messi and makes interesting Roger Federer comparison

Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni has heaped praise on Lionel Messi and compared his possible retirement to that of Roger Federer. He wants fans to enjoy the Argentine talisman as he heads towards the end of his career.

The upcoming World Cup in Qatar could be the last time Messi plays in the showpiece event and there have been speculations that he could even retire from international football.

He has confirmed that a decision on his future will be made after the tournament and is not closing the door on any option.

Speaking to the media, Scaloni compared the reception Federer received earlier this month when he played his final match and claimed it would be the same when Messi announces his retirement. The Argentina national team boss was quoted by Ole as saying:

"This is how it happened with Federer, who retired and everyone was excited. And how many of us would like to see him play tennis again. It was wonderful ... The same will happen with him (Messi) and much more because football generates something much stronger. That's why let's enjoy it ..."

Lionel Messi to decide future after the World Cup

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will be reassessing his options after the World Cup this year. He claims that his sole focus is now on Qatar when it comes to the national side and is not thinking of the future.

He said (via ESPN):

"I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar I will have to reassess many things. It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina."

When asked if retirement is close, he added:

"I don't know, the truth is I don't know. Let's hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change."

Lionel Messi has been in fine form and has scored four goals in his last two matches with Argentina. He has also started the season well with PSG, scoring six goals and providing eight assists across competitions so far.

