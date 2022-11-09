"The will, personality and confidence he possesses is much greater than you can imagine" - PSG superstar Neymar makes incredible Cristiano Ronaldo claim ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. made an incredible claim about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The PSG and Manchester United superstars will lead their respective countries, Brazil and Portugal, during the tournament in Qatar. However, both players' start to the season with their club sides couldn't have been more different.

Neymar has been phenomenal with the Parisians so far this campaign. In 19 games, he has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has gotten off to his worst start in recent memory. In 16 games, the Portuguese ace has bagged only three goals and two assists.

Neymar, however, stated that Ronaldo's willpower and personality is something that a normal person can't imagine. The Brazilian told G1:

"The will that Cristiano possesses, the personality and the confidence, is much greater than you can imagine."

The duo were direct rivals to each other during their time in Spain as Ronaldo represented Real Madrid and the Brazilian was a Barcelona player.

They are yet to come up against each other in the UEFA Champions League after Ronaldo left for Juventus and later Manchester United. However, they have always been appreciative of one another's qualities.

In a 2019 interview, Cristiano Ronaldo termed the Brazil captain a great player. He told MARCA's Pablo Polo (via Bleacher Report):

"He's a great player, and I get on well with him. We've worked together recently [for advertising campaigns]. But there's a lot of talk about him for [Real] Madrid, Barcelona and Juve. It's the press' job because they need to sell, but I think he'll stay in Paris. If not, he'll go where he's happy and where he can express his football a lot.

"I like to see him playing and regardless of where he is, taking care of himself and avoiding injuries. That's what I want for him."

Who will PSG superstar Neymar and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo face during the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar and Brazil will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Serbia on November 24 They will also face Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G on November 28 and December 2, respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Ghana on November 24. They will next face Uruguay on November 28. Their final game in Group H will be against South Korea on December 2.

