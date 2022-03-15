“The words ‘sporting integrity’ and Chelsea don’t belong in the same sentence” – Middlesbrough chairman launches scathing attack on Blues

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson has criticized Chelsea's request for wanting to play their FA Cup tie behind closed doors in regards to "sporting integrity." Following the latest sanctions on the club, the Blues are not allowed to sell tickets for the game.

However, Gibson is not pleased with the Blues' appeal to the FA to have their away game without any fans at the Riverside Stadium. The Middlesbrough chairman believes their team should not be the ones to suffer from another team owner's wrongdoing. Steve Gibson was quoted as saying (via the Telegraph):

“The words 'sporting integrity' and Chelsea don't belong in the same sentence. For 19 years, money has fuelled the success of Chelsea Football Club."

"Our fans, our club, our players and our manager have done nothing wrong. If Chelsea were to succeed, and the game be played behind closed doors, does that mean all the Premier League games have to be played behind closed doors? And all the Champions League games?

He added:

"And for what reason? Because of their owner, all the rest of us have to suffer. This has to be kicked out and [Chelsea chairman] Bruce Buck should be kicked out.”

There have been strict sanctions put on the Premier League side and owner Roman Abramovich since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Based on these sanctions, the club is forbidden from selling tickets or merchandise to their fans. They are also not allowed to sign new players or offer new contracts to their existing stars.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, have been excellent in this season's FA Cup and have deservedly reached the quarterfinals. Boro have knocked out two Premier League giants in Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to book a place in the last eight.

They are now due to play Thomas Tuchel's side on the 19th of March for a place in the FA Cup semifinal.

Chelsea travel to LOSC Lille with a 2-0 lead in the Champions League

The Blues travel to France to face Lille in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. They are currently 2-0 up from the first leg and will look to book a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

As things stand, Liverpool and Manchester City are the two sides from the Premier League to have booked a place in the last eight of the Champions League.

