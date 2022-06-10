“The World Cup is one thing but Madrid is my absolute priority” – Former Real Madrid player lifts lid on chat with Luka Modric

Former Real Madrid striker Predrag 'Pedja' Mijatovic has said that Luka Modric has told him that he will priotise Los Blancos over Croatia next season.
Modric has signed a new one-year contract extension at the Santiago Bernabeu following an incredibly successful campaign in which they won La Liga and the Champions League.
The 36-year-old has been a mainstay in Madrid's starting lineup ever since he signed from Tottenham a decade ago. He has played a crucial part in the Galacticos' five European Cup triumphs in the past nine seasons.
Next season will be hampered by the Qatar World Cup taking place midway through the season. Modric will attempt to take Croatia a step further in football's biggest tournament after losing in the final last time out to France in Russia.
While speaking to SER, Mijatovic revealed details about a conversation he had with the veteran midfielder, as the former Yugoslavia star stated:
"What fascinates me is that he tells me: 'the World Cup is one thing but Madrid is my absolute priority. I'm not going to put on the handbrake to arrive perfectly. Madrid is everything."
Cult Real Madrid hero claims Luka Modric has defied expectations since arriving at the Bernabeu
The legendary Croatian has played 436 times for Los Blancos, while also scoring 31 times and winning countless honours.
Mijatovic claims Modric's legendary run with the club has surprised him, as he stated:
"When he arrived 10 years ago, not even in his wildest dreams would he have imagined such a script. Five Champions Leagues. The great footballers like Ronaldo Nazario, Ibrahimovic and a few others don't have any and he has five."
"And the most incredible thing is that he wants to win. He talks to me about next season, that if we have to win the League again, we can do more in the Champions League, Barça is not doing well, etc".
Modric will now enter his 11th season as a Madrid player. He scored three times and provided 12 assists in his 45 appearances across the campaign the past season.
Upon signing his new deal, the Croatian superstar told the club's official Twitter account (as per The Daily Mail):
"I'm very happy and proud to continue at least one more year in Real Madrid. I want to continue to give everything for the club - I am proud to continue wearing this shirt."