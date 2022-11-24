"The world hasn’t changed, they simply lost a game" - Rafael Nadal backs Lionel Messi and Argentina to bounce back from calamitous 2022 FIFA World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia

Tennis icon Rafael Nadal has backed Lionel Messi and Argentina to turn things around after their demoralizing 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

Messi's La Albiceleste took the lead in the 10th minute when the Paris Saint-Germain attacker placed home a spot-kick.

It seemed as if the Argentinian icon would lead his side to an easy victory heading into half-time

However, Saudi Arabia staged an incredible comeback win through fantastic goals from Saleh Alshehri (48') and Salem Aldawsari (53').

Many are naming it the biggest shock in FIFA World Cup history, which has plunged doubts upon Argentina's credentials of winning the tournament.

However, Nadal is confident that Lionel Scaloni's men will return from the setback.

The legendary Spanish tennis player claimed that the loss would not define Argentina's campaign and that they have two group stage matches left (via MalayMail):

“I’m not one for extremes, neither too much euphoria nor too much catastrophe. The world hasn’t changed... They simply lost a game and there are two to go. The least they deserve is confidence and respect."

Nadal touched on Lionel Messi's side's Copa America win in 2021 and also their 36-match unbeaten streak, which Saudi Arabia ended.

He also predicted that Argentina would go far in the FIFA World Cup:

“They come from being champions of America, from having one of the best winning streaks in history, so why lose confidence? I still think Argentina is a clear candidate to go far.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Saudia Arabia have ended Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak in the first game of the World Cup Saudia Arabia have ended Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak in the first game of the World Cup ❌ https://t.co/ovq9FBWjtt

Lionel Messi rounds up his troops following FIFA World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi wants to see a reaction from Argentina

Lionel Messi has urged his side to react following the disappointment of losing to Saudi Arabia in their FIFA World Cup opener.

The Argentinian legend claimed that the team knew what they were up against in the Middle Eastern side and that there are no excuses, saying:

"We knew that Saudi Arabia is a team with good players, that they move the ball well and that they advance their defensive line a lot. We worked on it, but we accelerated a bit. There are no excuses. We are going to be more united than ever."

Argentina's next group game is against Mexico on Saturday, 26 November.

Messi sent his teammates a message to show that they are unified in their attempts to reverse their situation:

"This group is strong and has shown it in the past. It's a situation we haven't gone through in a long time. Now, we have to show that this is a real group. It's a very hard blow for everyone."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi requested that the team meet each other and he had a speech after the Mexico and Poland game. For them to be more together than ever and to be calm. Via @gastonedul Lionel Messi requested that the team meet each other and he had a speech after the Mexico and Poland game. For them to be more together than ever and to be calm. Via @gastonedul. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/L3PbpvQQR2

