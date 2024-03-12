“The worst I've ever seen” - Chris Sutton takes aim at Harry Kane and Manchester United star for being notorious divers 

Chris Sutton has accused Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes of being two of European football's worst divers.

Sutton went on a tirade about the two European superstars and their diving antics. The Premier League legend claimed that Kane was the worst but gets away with it because he's captain of the England national team (via Football Talk):

"Bruno is one of the worst. Harry Kane is the worst I've ever seen, but you can't call him out since he's England captain. He gets away with it week in and week out - all the time. Brilliant player, wonderful goalscorer, but he's a diver."

Fernandes is often criticized for his playing style which can be viewed as provoking. The Portugal international is Manchester United's penalty taker and became the club's top scorer in the spot in a 2-0 win against Everton.

The 29-year-old has netted 29 penalties which is the most of any United player in history. But, Sutton clearly feels that most of those spot-kicks have come from diving if the playmaker has won them.

Meanwhile, Kane is regarded as one of Europe's most reliable goalscorers, wreaking havoc in the Bundesliga. The English striker has bagged 36 goals and 11 assists in 24 games across competitions since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in a £100 million deal last summer.

The 30-year-old's diving antics haven't been highlighted until now. He is often acknowledged as one of the most professional players in the game.

One part of Kane's game that has come under scrutiny is his tactic of backing into defenders. He did this during his time at Tottenham and often ended with either his opponent or himself floored.

Manchester United to reportedly pull out all the stops to sign Harry Kane

Manchester United could reignite their interest in Harry Kane.

Manchester United were heavily interested in signing Harry Kane last summer. Erik ten Hag was searching for a new center forward and the Premier League's second all-time top scorer was a long-term target.

However, Kane headed to the Allianz Arena, leaving English football behind. But, it appears United are still keen on the prolific forward and could swoop for him this summer.

English journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will do 'everything possible' if Kane becomes available. There have been reports of the player becoming unsettled at Bayern.

Kane signed a four-year contract with the Bavarians when arriving last August. He's been a protagonist for Thomas Tuchel's side but the club have faltered.

Bayern look set to surrender the Bundesliga title for the first time in 11 years. They trail leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with nine games left.