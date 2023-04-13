"The worst opponent a defender could face" - Real Madrid legend Guti names best player in world football at the moment

Real Madrid icon Guti has named Vinicius Junior the best player in the world currently because of his relentlessness.

Vinicius, 22, has enjoyed a remarkable season and has become a fan-favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian wideman has scored 21 goals and provided 16 assists in 45 games across competitions.

He has been a nuisance for defenders throughout the campaign, as he constantly drives at the opposition with his agility and pace. Guti has cited that aspect for why he thinks the Real Madrid forward is the best in the world at the moment (via MadridXtra):

“Vinicius is the best player in the world. Why? It’s because he’s the worst opponent a defender could face; he always turns up; he always keeps trying. There’s other stars that have off games and stop trying, but Vinicius never does. He’s always there.”

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Brazilian outfit Flamengo in 2018 for €45 million. However, life with Los Merengues wasn't easy early on, as he struggled for form, managing just eight goals in his first three seasons.

Fast forward to the 2021-22 campaign, the Selecao winger was vital for Carlo Ancelotti's side. He forged one of the most formidable frontlines in European football with Karim Benzema and Rodrygo.

Vinicius scored 22 goals and contributed 20 assists as Real Madrid won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double. The Brazilian is firing on all cylinders this season, too, and was at the peak of his powers in Los Blancos' 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinal on April 5. He opened the scoring and provided an assist for Benzema to complete a hat-trick.

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos happy with win over 10-man Chelsea

Kroos reflects on Madrid's win over Chelsea.

Real Madrid assumed control of their Champions League quarterfinal tie against Chelsea with a 2-0 win in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (April 12). Vinicius got himself an assist on the night.

However, Los Blancos spurned plenty of opportunities to put the tie to bed. Kroos admitted that his side should have been more potent in front of goal (via GOAL):

"Maybe we could have pushed a bit more. Of course there is always the danger of a counter attack, so you always have to take care of this at the end it is a good result. It was a good game, but maybe one or two more goals were possible."

Kroos acknowledged that the visitors did have some chances of their own but wants to get the job done next week in London:

"Chelsea had one or two chances in the first half, so we take the result and hope to get it done next week."

The two sides clash in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (April 18). The Blues will be without Ben Chilwell, who saw red in the Bernabeu defeat.

Poll : 0 votes