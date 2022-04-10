"The writing is on the wall for him" - Kevin Campbell expects Manchester United superstar to leave regardless of who new manager is 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that Paul Pogba looks destined to leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has his contract expiring at the end of the season. Campbell believes that the 29-year-old will leave regardless of who the Red Devils bring on as their new manager.

Pogba made his comeback to Manchester United from Juventus back in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89.3 million.

However, the World Cup-winning French midfielder has struggled to justify his price-tag over the years.

Kevin Campbell has claimed that the Frenchman will be moving on this summer. The 52-year-old reckons that Pogba would not want to 'hang around' at Old Trafford amid all the uncertainty surrounding the club.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive 🗣 - Rene on Paul Pogba: “What frustrated me a little bit is Paul has never really outspoken his commitment to #mufc . He's never come out there and said he's going to bring United back to where they belong.” [ @F365 🗣 - Rene on Paul Pogba: “What frustrated me a little bit is Paul has never really outspoken his commitment to #mufc. He's never come out there and said he's going to bring United back to where they belong.” [@F365] https://t.co/RbHbfrzVNc

The former Everton striker believes Pogba will give his employers the courtesy of having a conversation with the new manager.

But, as per Campbell, 'the writing is on the wall' as the 29-year-old won't be convinced.

He told Football Insider:

"He is going to move on."

“His contract is up at the end of the season so there’s no doubt about it, he’s going to move. He is not going to hang around."

“He wants to be challenging because he’s that type of player. Something is not right at Manchester United."

“Whoever the new manager is, he will have a chat with Paul Pogba. I’m sure Pogba will give United that courtesy. But, I think the writing is on the wall for him.”

Paul Pogba leaving the club should be good for Manchester United and vice versa

In terms of pure talent, there are very few midfielders in the world who can outclass Paul Pogba.

However, the Frenchman has not been able to showcase his craft at Old Trafford on a weekly basis. Rather, his time at the club has been surrounded by inconsistency, injuries, tantrums and transfer sagas.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Where do you see Paul Pogba next season? 🤔 Where do you see Paul Pogba next season? 🤔 https://t.co/AGAQjAXliW

The Frenchman has struggled under several managers which shows that he is a player who is difficult to manage. It's a shame that Manchester United will most likely lose the midfielder for nothing, having invested so much in him over the years.

However, his departure would mean that the Red Devils can find a new player to become the cornerstone of their midfield.

Pogba, 29, would also be happy to spend the final few years of his career at a club challenging for silverware.

