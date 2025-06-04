"The wrong fit for both" - Rio Ferdinand reacts as PL star snubs move to Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that he is glad that Liam Delap did not choose to join Manchester United this summer. He believes that the Red Devils don't need another young striker, and it would have been a bad move for both parties.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand stated that Delap has a lot of potential, but a move to Manchester United would not have been ideal for him. He recalled how Wayne Rooney needed someone experienced to learn from and urged the Red Devils to sign an experienced striker. He said (via METRO):

"I think Liam Delap is a wonderful young player with huge potential. But I felt him coming to United now would be the wrong fit for both him and the club. United need experience, not another young centre forward. I’ve always said, young centre forwards coming to big clubs like United need to learn from experienced players. We’ve seen it with someone like [Wayne] Rooney learning from more experienced players."

"That always needs to happen and United are in a position where we have Chido [Obi-Martin], a young forward, one of the best young strikers about at the moment. We’ve got [Rasmus] Hojlund who’s been there for two years and what a vulnerable place that’s been. He’s had no one to lean on in that position or to look at for an example."

"He hasn’t had that man and that’s a big worry for me. If you invest £75m in a player you need to put the things around him to let him grow and he hasn’t had that. This is no slight on Liam Delap, who looks like he’s going Chelsea. But Manchester United need to go and get an experienced striker to help the current forwards they’ve got at the club."

Manchester United have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen this summer.

Liam Delap picked Chelsea over Manchester United and other clubs - Reports

Liam Delap has picked Chelsea as his next club, as per Fabrizio Romano. The report claims that the young striker has completed his medical and only the official announcement is pending.

Chelsea reportedly activated the £30 million release clause in his contract after Ipswich Town got relegated from the Premier League. The striker had other options but opted for a move to Stamford Bridge after they qualified for Champions League football next season and won the UEFA Conference League.

Manchester United and Everton were the front-runners for Delap this summer and reportedly held talks with him. Newcastle United and Aston Villa were also said to be keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

