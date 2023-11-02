"Their brand of football is brilliant" - Robbie Savage makes score prediction for Tottenham vs Chelsea

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has predicted Tottenham Hotspur to beat Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League clash at home on Monday, November 6.

The Blues have struggled for consistency under Mauricio Pochettino this season. They are currently languishing in 11th in the standings with just 12 points from 10 games. They have only scored 13 goals in the league and are winless in their last two appearances.

On the other hand, Tottenham are flying at the summit of the table with 26 points with a two-point lead over Arsenal. Spurs are still unbeaten and have won their last four games in a row.

Ange Postecoglou and Co. will be fancying their odds of securing all three points against Chelsea. Savage appears to believe this too as in his prediction for the blockbuster clash, he wrote (via Football365):

"The momentum is with Spurs, their brand of football is brilliant. People are saying can Spurs now win the Premier League? Chelsea, they can’t score goals. I know they got a couple in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn but no goals last week against Brentford, they are struggling to score goals in the Premier League."

He added:

"Will they score against Spurs? I’m not so sure they will. Look at the momentum, the way they are playing and Spurs are full of confidence. Spurs don’t usually win this game, they’ve only won two out of the last 13. I think it’ll be three out of 14. Big Ange to win this game, Spurs to win this game."

Savage's Prediction: 2-0

Chelsea progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with 2-0 win against Blackburn Rovers

Chelsea may be struggling in the Premier League but they are finding some success in the Carabao Cup. The Blues cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win against Blackburn Rovers in their Round of 16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (November 1).

Benoit Badiashile (30') and Raheem Sterling (59') were on target as Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals of the domestic competitions. They had defeated AFC Wimbledon 2-1 in the second round and Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in the third round to reach this stage.

The Blues have been drawn against Newcastle United to earn their spot in the final four. The clash is set to take place at St. James' Park on December 19.