“Their most consistent player” – Jody Morris picks the most reliable Chelsea player at the start of the ongoing season

Jody Morris has heaped praise on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The former academy coach at Stamford Bridge claims the Blues did not do well at the start of the season. However, the Senegal star's performances have helped them grind out results.

Chelsea started the season as favorites to win the Premier League title. However, things went off-track in December with a few poor results. That has seen Manchester City steal top spot and run 10 points clear in a matter of a few weeks.

Morris, speaking to Premier League Productions, showered praise on Mendy. The Senegal star is currently in Cameroon to represent his country at AFCON. The former Chelsea assistant manager believes the custodian will be missed.

Speaking first about Chelsea's recent inconsistencies, he said:

“I think it’s been a little bit indifferent because I have to say when they were getting some really good results at the beginning of the season, I actually felt they wasn’t performing to the level in which they were towards the end of the season before.

Morris went on to single out Edouard Mendy as Chelsea's most consistent player, saying:

I felt after maybe seven or eight games, Mendy was probably their most consistent player, which considering the results they were getting, you wouldn’t usually think they were playing that great if the goalkeeper is one of the most consistent performers.

The former Chelsea coach seemed satisfied with Chelsea's defensive performances this season. However, Morris believes the Blues need a spark in attack. He said:

I think they’ve looked solid as far as they are hard to break down, but I think they’d like a bit more going forward.”

Edouard Mendy makes 50 Premier League starts for Chelsea

Edouard Mendy joined Chelsea back in the summer of 2020 and has already made 50 Premier League starts.

He spoke to the club's official website earlier this week. Mendy was reminiscent of his incredible 2020-21 season with Chelsea. He said:

"I have had a lot of moments to remember in this incredible year but I think my first league game against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge was my favourite. For me it was the first time I have seen the stadium so to play there, even without the fans, I could feel the atmosphere, the energy and it was an incredible moment for me. Our first game this year, with the fans, was also incredible, it was a superb win with an incredible atmosphere."

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to take the spot between the posts this month with Mendy unavailable.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar