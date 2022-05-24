"Their luck runs out" - David James makes bold prediction for UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid 

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has tipped the Reds to come out on top against Real Madrid as the two sides prepare to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday. Having made over 200 appearances for the Anfield giants between 1992 and 1999, James turned out for a handful of other clubs across the English top-flight and also amassed 52 senior caps for the England national team.

When asked by Sportskeeda to predict the outcome of the final, James explained why Liverpool could emerge victorious against Real Madrid, who were recently crowned La Liga champions for the 35th time in their history.

"I think if someone offered Liverpool Football Club two domestic trophies, second-place by one point in the league and a UEFA Champions League final, irrespective of the results, then you'd put that down as a pretty good season so Liverpool have to go in there positively.

"Jurgen has been changing his side regularly for games to the point that when they played Tottenham, they put out perceivably their strongest team and it didn't work. Once you put your strongest team out, if it doesn't work, it's very difficult to change it.

"I think Liverpool will win it because they've got the resilience in recent games, they've had the cup finals. Granted, they went 0-0 to penalties but they've got that belief in them.

"I think Real Madrid have been a bit fortuitous in the Champions League this season. They've shown excellence, of course, to overcome very stubborn oppositions in PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City, but I suppose everyone has their moment where their luck runs out. So I'm going to go with form and fancy Liverpool. With 3 defeats this season, I think they will edge the final. Whatever happens, I think it'll be an epic final!"

Liverpool and Real Madrid have enjoyed successful seasons so far

While Real Madrid reclaimed the La Liga title this season, Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League crown as Manchester City won it by one point on the last day of the season. However, the Reds have won two domestic trophies this season in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, beating Chelsea on penalties on both those occasions.

Premier League glory may have eluded Klopp and co this season, but can they get their hands on the European Cup for the seventh time in their history? Or will Real Madrid pip the Reds to win it for a staggering 14th time? Only time will tell.

