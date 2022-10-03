"Their passing has been sloppy" - Roy Keane calls out two Manchester United players after Manchester City defeat

Manchester United legend Roy Keane called out Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen for the duo's lackluster performances during the team's calamitous 6-3 defeat against Manchester City.

The Cityzens were too good for Erik ten Hag's side at the Etihad Stadium. Phil Foden and Erling Haaland bagged hat-tricks for the defending Premier League champions.

United found themselves in a horrible situation and conceded four goals in the first half. However, Antony's solo effort and Anthony Martial's brace salvaged some lost pride for United towards the end of the match.

Keane gave his verdict on the game and pointed his finger towards Eriksen and McTominay. Man City comfortably played through United's midfield and the two United midfielders often found themselves out of position.

On Sky Sports(via dailystar.co.uk), here's what a furious Roy Keane said:

"Maybe lack of belief, we gave them plaudits at the beginning of the match, there were question marks over the City players missing but it’s been easy for them. As poor as Man United have been, their passing has been sloppy, there are gaps everywhere, McTominay and Eriksen have been pulled everywhere."

The former United midfielder continued:

"It could get a lot worse, the manager what do you do now? Do you just sit in and take your medicine or do you have a go? You’re Man United you can’t get too embarrassed. I can’t believe how bad Manchester United have been, I know the signs over the last four games have been positive. We said about counter-attack, it’s not counter-attacking now, It’s about pride, personality, they’ve not shown it."

Manchester United legend Roy Keane left in disbelief at his former team's dismal performance against Manchester City

Manchester United legend Roy Keane

Manchester united legend Roy Keane was devastated by his team's performance against Manchester City. Keane believed that the big occasion got to the players and added that it was hard to fathom what he was seeing. This is what he said at half time:

"At this stage, the games getting stretched, 4-0, certainly not suiting Manchester United. Eriksen here, you’ve got to foul him, foul him, make the sacrifice, he fouls him too late. United all over the place, space everywhere, Haaland great pass, brilliant from Foden. It’s absolutely brilliant."

"Man United, oh my god, it’s like the games are too big for them, the occasions almost got to the players, I can’t believe what I’m watching."

